Offaly book place in Joe McDonagh Cup final after impressive win over Kerry

Offaly 1-24 Kerry 0-16

Offaly marched into the Joe McDonagh Cup final with one game to spare thanks to what was arguably their best performance of this unbeaten season in Tullamore.

The home side crowned 45 minutes of solid, efficient hurling with a devastating finish that completely locked down the Kerry attack.

In their two previous contests against Kerry this year, Offaly found a way to get their noses in front by the finish line, and it looked like a similar finale was in store here for long stretches. With defenders dominant at both ends of the field, David Nally’s goal after 20 minutes, batted to the net after a strong run by U-20 hurler Charlie Mitchell, was largely the difference between the sides.

Kerry had goal chances too, but a failure by Eoin Ross to link up with Gavin Dooley and a brilliant hook by Jason Sampson to deny Jordan Conway meant that it was Offaly who led by 1-13 to 0-13 at the 45-minute mark.

Perhaps the Kingdom were demoralised by those misses, and as the Offaly defence – anchored by imperious full-back Ciarán Burke – stepped up their game, the contest was effectively over by the time Kerry added another score.

Eoghan Cahill, Brian Duignan and Killian Sampson added excellent points for the Faithful men, who can now choose to step off the gas in their final game against Carlow next Sunday, if desired. Kerry will hope they don’t, as they need an Offaly win and to look after their own business against Laois in Tralee if they are to reach a fourth consecutive Joe McDonagh final.

Scorers for Offaly: E Cahill 0-13 (0-9f, 0-2 65s), D Nally 1-1 (0-1 sideline), A Cleary 0-2, B Duignan 0-2, J Sampson 0-1, C Kiely 0-1, J Clancy 0-1, E Kelly 0-1, K Sampson 0-1, J Keenaghan 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway 0-7 (0-5f, 0-1 65), P Boyle 0-3 (0-2f), G Dooley 0-2, M Leane 0-1, E Ross 0-1, F MacKessy 0-1, J Diggins 0-1.

Offaly: S Corcoran 8; B Conneely 8, C Burke 9, D Maher 7; D King 5, J Sampson 8, K Sampson 8; P Delaney 6, J Clancy 7; C Kiely 6, C Mitchell 6, A Cleary 6; D Nally 7, B Duignan 7, E Cahill 7.

Subs: E Kelly for Cahill (16-19, temp), E Kelly 8 for Delaney (45), J Keenaghan 7 for Kiely (57), J Murphy for Cahill (68), S Dooley for Mitchell (68), L Langton for Cleary (70+1).

Kerry: L Dee 7; K O’Connor 8, E Murphy 8, E Leen 7; J Diggins 6, D Shanahan 6, F MacKessy 8; E Ross 7, P O’Connor 6; P Boyle 5, S Conway 8, M Leane 7; B Barrett 5, G Dooley 7, C Walsh 5.

Subs: J Conway 7 for Barrett (half-time), M Boyle 6 for Shanahan (45), D Goggin 6 for Dooley (45), N Mulcahy 6 for Diggins (52), K Carmody for P O’Connor (64)

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).