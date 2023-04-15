Offaly advance in Leinster U-20 championship after dominant win over Antrim

Leinster U-20 hurling championship: Offaly 2-17 Antrim 0-8
OFFALY finally clicked into gear in the second half to advance to the preliminary quarter-finals of the Leinster U-20 Hurling Championship in the Louth training grounds at Darver on Saturday evening.
Playing with the wind in the first half, a rated Offaly side were way below the level they needed to be at and struggled against battling Antrim. Level at 0-3 each after 10 minutes, Offaly were 0-5 to 0-3 ahead in the 20th minute but sufficiently worried to abandon their pre-match plans and introduce senior player Charlie Mitchell – Mitchell is named to start against Kildare in the Joe McDonagh Cup on Sunday.
Antrim played well for a lot of the first half but were assisted by a very stagnant Offaly display. A 29th minute Joe Hoctor goal helped Offaly to a 1-7 to 0-5 half time lead and they played much better in the second half. They had 1-12 on the board before Christy McGarry got Antrim's first second half point from a free. A nine point deficit was never going to be hauled in by Antrim but it became a mission impossible in the 43rd minute when Charlie Mitchell got in for a goal.
With a home preliminary quarter-final against Kildare in the bag, Offaly pulled Mitchell off minutes later and coasted to the finish line from here. The winners outscored Antrim by five points to two in the closing ten minutes for an ultimately convincing win.
SCORERS - Offaly: A Screeney 0-8 (2f and 1 '65'), D Bourke 0-5 (1f), J Hoctor 1-1, C Mitchell 1-0, C Spain, S Rigney and N Furlong 0-1 each.
Antrim: A McGarry 0-2 (1f an 1 '65'), B McGarry, J McLaughlin, C McGarry (f), N McGarel, Jack McCloskey (f) and R McCollum 0-1 each.
OFFALY: M Troy; P Taaffe, B Miller, J Mahon; B Egan, S Bourke, B Kavanagh; C King, C Spain; D Bourke, J Hoctor, C Doyle; S Rigney, A Watkins, A Screeney. Subs - C Mitchell for Watkins (21m), C Egan for Mitchell (47m), N Furlong for B Egan (48m), A Kavanagh for Screeney (54m).
ANTRIM: E Richmond; C Boyle, D Wislon, D Patterson; B McGarry, D McMullan, R McCormick; E McFerran, A McGarry; S McIntosh, J McLoughlin, C McGarry; C McKeown, N McGarel, A Scullion. Subs - Subs – J McCloskey for McGarry (42m), D Rogan for McKeown (54m), P Patterson for Boyle 58m).
Referee – D Ryan.