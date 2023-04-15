Offaly advance in Leinster U-20 championship after dominant win over Antrim

OFFALY finally clicked into gear in the second half to advance to the preliminary quarter-finals of the Leinster U-20 Hurling Championship in the Louth training grounds at Darver on Saturday evening.

Playing with the wind in the first half, a rated Offaly side were way below the level they needed to be at and struggled against battling Antrim. Level at 0-3 each after 10 minutes, Offaly were 0-5 to 0-3 ahead in the 20th minute but sufficiently worried to abandon their pre-match plans and introduce senior player Charlie Mitchell – Mitchell is named to start against Kildare in the Joe McDonagh Cup on Sunday.