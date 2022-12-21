O’Donnell wants to see Dublin hurlers move home games to Croke Park

EOGHAN O'DONNELL reckons that the Dublin hurlers must push to play their home games in Croke Park where possible under new manager Micheál Donoghue.

While the Dublin footballers are regulars in Croke Park for League and championship games, the hurlers are still based predominantly in their traditional home of Parnell Park and that's something which O'Donnell would like to see change to suit their style of play.

"Croke Park is where you win All-Irelands and that's where you want to play as much as possible. It's such a special place so if I ever have a choice or if it ever comes down to it, Croke Park is where you want to be," O'Donnell said.

"The way Dublin hurling has moved, our style of play probably suits the big expanses of Croke Park slightly better than the smaller confines of Parnell. But if there was another Dublin person sitting here, he could easily give a contrary opinion.

"Being very honest, I think it (playing in Parnell Park) used to be a bigger deal. We used to really value it as a fortress and we still do love playing there and we train there a lot of the time. It's a special place that the crowd is very close to the pitch.

"So there's positives and negatives and depending on who you're talking to, if there was another Dublin player sitting in this seat, he may be saying that we need to keep Parnell and it's a great advantage to us."



