Brian Cody refused to blame Richie Hogan’s red card for his team’s All-Ireland final loss to Tipperary but the Kilkenny boss was clearly unhappy with the call after the game.

'Obviously he wasn't too sure. You'd want to be very sure to issue a red card' - Brian Cody questions ref's call

Hogan was red-carded for a high challenge on Cathal Barrett with a point between the sides as the game approached half-time. It proved a decisive moment as Tipp dominated the second half to win by 14 points for the biggest All-Ireland final defeat of Cody’s storied managerial career.

'I wasn't expecting a red card' - Brian Cody says his team were 'outstanding' even though the scoreboard doesn't 'look pretty' pic.twitter.com/0tz9h0D8lw — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

"We were very good first half, it was a totally even game. Richie then is sent off which changed the complexion of the game is a serious way," Cody told The Sunday game afterwards.

"I wasn't expecting a red card, I was very close to it obviously. I can’t definitively say.

"I’m not going to make excuses or start crying about things but the one thing I will say is you have to be very very certain to issue a red card.

"There was a big discussion between referee and linesman, he went over examining people and everything else. Obviously he wasn't too sure himself. You'd want to be very sure to issue a red card."

Cody went on to praise the spirit of his team who surprised many this season to reach a first final since defeat to the same team in 2016. Few had given the Cats a chance after their Leinster final defeat to Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford with the bookies allowing their odds to drift as far as 12/1 before stirring wins over Cork and Limerick propelled them into the final.

"I thought the honesty and spirit of the team was outstanding," he concluded.

"The scoreboard doesn"t look pretty, I know that but the genuineness of the team and the way they kept fighting to the bitter end... obviously the scoreboard would suggest our backs were under pressure but I thought they were heroic.

"No excuses, Tipperary won it and won it well. It’s obviously very disappointing but that’s the way it went."

