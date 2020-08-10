O'Brien snatches semi spot

Ballybrown's 5-25 to 1-11 victory over an injury-ravaged Garryspillane outfit booked their quarter-final place (stock photo)

Patrickswell and Kilmallock are into the semi- finals after they topped their groups following the final round-robin fixtures.

Holders Patrickswell drew with Doon in an epic contest but Kilmallock had things much easier after cruising past Ahane. Doon and Na Piarsaigh earned quarter-final spots after finishing second in their groups.

Doon led by four points going into added time in their game with Patrickswell.

Aaron Gillane dragged his side back with a superb goal and created the equaliser for Kevin O'Brien, which saw the game finish 2-15 to 0-21.

Kilmallock reached the last four with a 2-22 to 3-13 victory over Ahane. The game was over as a contest at half-time, with goals from Oisin O'Reilly and Graeme Mulcahy helping them to a 2-14 to 0-5 advantage.

Ballybrown's 5-25 to 1-11 victory over an injury-ravaged Garryspillane outfit booked their quarter-final place.

South Liberties are also into the knockout stages by virtue of Murroe-Boher's win over Monaleen. Liberties top the group on scoring difference.

Monaleen and Murroe-Boher were level at 0-8 each at the break but points from Seanie Tobin (2) and Jack Casey saw the latter earn the win.

Irish Independent