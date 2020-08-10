Nolan and Butler strike to see off Shamrocks

A super second half from O'Loughlin's that featured fine goals from Jack Nolan and Paddy Butler carried the city side to an impressive 2-21 to 0-17 win that kept them on course for the league final (stock photo)

No team, not even All-Ireland champions, can ship too many losses without feeling the pain as Ballyhale Shamrocks found when hounded to defeat by hungry O'Loughlin Gaels.

Shamrocks were without Kilkenny captain Colin Fennelly, Adrian and Darren Mullen (for half the tie) through injury and after putting in a battling first half after which they led by 0-9 to 0-8, they were put to the sword.

A super second half from O'Loughlin's that featured fine goals from Jack Nolan and Paddy Butler carried the city side to an impressive 2-21 to 0-17 win that kept them on course for the league final.

James Stephens kept in touch in Group A when scoring their second win, a good 0-22 to 0-18 victory over All-Ireland intermediate champions Tullaroan.

In the other game in the group, it wasn't a good 32nd birthday for former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan as his Danesfort team slumped to a second defeat. They lost to Bennettsbridge (3-16 to 1-17) having been in control for much of the first half but two second-half penalties from Jason Cleere proved crucial.

In Group B, defending league champions Dicksboro lead the way. Shane Stapleton shot 10 points in their second win, a 0-24 to 0-13 success over struggling Graigue-Ballycallan. The winners led by 0-13 to 0-7 at the break.

Erin's Own (Castlecomer), minus county star Conor Fogarty, hit 2-2 in six second half minutes on their way to beating Clara 3-16 to 1-13. Jack Buggy and Jamie Holohan scored the vital goals.

Mullinavat followed up a draw against Erin's Own the previous week by drawing 1-15 to 0-18 with Rower-Inistioge.

