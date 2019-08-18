Noel McGrath has been named Man of the Match from today's All-Ireland victory over Kilkenny in Croke Park.

Noel McGrath scoops All-Ireland final Man of the Match award as Tipp dominate Team of the Year

The Tipp man had a wonderful game for Liam Sheedy's men, moved the ball around sweetly and fed his forwards superbly.

McGrath beat off competition from team-mates Ronan Maher and Barry Heffernan.

Meanwhile, Tipp dominated the Sunday Game Team of the Year with six men in the 15.

There was double joy for Noel McGrath as he was named Hurler of the Year while Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen was voted Young Hurler of the Year.

2019 Hurling Team of the Year:

1: Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

18 August 2019; Séamus Callanan of Tipperary with young supporter Jennifer Malone following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

2: Sean Finn (Limerick)

3: Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

4: Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

5: Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6: Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

7: Padraic Maher (Tipperary)

8: Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

9: Diarmuid O'Keeffe (Wexford)

10: Lee Chin (Wexford)

11: TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12: Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)

13: Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14: Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)

15: Patrick Horgan (Cork)

Young Hurler of the Year

Adrian Mullen

Hurler of the Year

Noel McGrath

