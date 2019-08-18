-
Noel McGrath scoops All-Ireland final Man of the Match award as Tipp dominate Team of the Year
Noel McGrath has been named Man of the Match from today's All-Ireland victory over Kilkenny in Croke Park.
The Tipp man had a wonderful game for Liam Sheedy's men, moved the ball around sweetly and fed his forwards superbly.
McGrath beat off competition from team-mates Ronan Maher and Barry Heffernan.
Meanwhile, Tipp dominated the Sunday Game Team of the Year with six men in the 15.
There was double joy for Noel McGrath as he was named Hurler of the Year while Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen was voted Young Hurler of the Year.
2019 Hurling Team of the Year:
1: Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)
2: Sean Finn (Limerick)
3: Ronan Maher (Tipperary)
4: Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)
5: Brendan Maher (Tipperary)
6: Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)
7: Padraic Maher (Tipperary)
8: Noel McGrath (Tipperary)
9: Diarmuid O'Keeffe (Wexford)
10: Lee Chin (Wexford)
11: TJ Reid (Kilkenny)
12: Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)
13: Aaron Gillane (Limerick)
14: Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)
15: Patrick Horgan (Cork)
Young Hurler of the Year
Adrian Mullen
Hurler of the Year
Noel McGrath
