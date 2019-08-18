Noel McGrath pick of the bunch: Here is how the Tipperary and Kilkenny players rated in All-Ireland final

Here is how the players rated in today's All-Ireland hurling final between Tipperary and Kilkenny.

TIPPERARY

Brian Hogan - Organised his defence well and made sure there was cover at all times in the second half. 7

Cathal Barrett - Cleverly used as the extra man in the second half, Barrett swept and covered and made sure there was no goal for the Cats. 8

Barry Heffernan - Top class all through, and he led the aerial battle in the second half. Heffernan had a fine match. 8

Ronan Maher - A major contender for Hurler of the Year. Liam Sheedy trusted him with marking Colin Fennelly and Maher delivered. 8

Brendan Maher - Perhaps not as obvious as in previous matches, but the Borris-Ileigh man got his third All-Ireland medal today. 7

Padraic Maher - One soaring catch turned this game on its head. From the ball Maher won, Niall O’Meara goaled and Tipp marched to success. 9

Seamus Kennedy - Tough tackler who was up for the physical battle all through, Kennedy had a good 70 minutes. 8

Noel McGrath - Had a wonderful game. Moved the ball around sweetly and fed his forwards superbly. 9

Michael Breen - He hurled well and moved the ball around like McGrath. Their markers were taken off, enough said. 8

Dan McCormack - Put in a hard shift in the first half, as Tipperary stayed with Kilkenny. 7

John O’Dwyer - What a piece of skill for his goal, that was ‘Bubbles’ at his best on a great day for Tipp. 8

Niall O’Meara - Picked to do the attacking grafting, but he showed his skill with a classy finish for the first goal. 8

Jason Forde - Always lively, always active and always showing for the pass, Forde had a good afternoon. 7

Seamus Callanan - Kilkenny tried to double-team him, or at least keep the sliotar from his way. But Callanan still did damage. 7

John McGrath - Picked off a couple of nice points that hurt Kilkenny at vital stages of the game. 7

Subs - Willie Connors came on and scored two points from play. 7

Mark Kehoe - We’ve been hearing about this lad for a while and there were glimpses of great talent. 7

Sean O’Brien - Shored things up at the back as Tiperary headed for home at the end. 6

KILKENNY

Eoin Murphy - No chance with any of the goals and Tipperary did well off his puck-outs, with Tipp men pulling them from the skies. 6

Paul Murphy - The corner-back saw plenty of the ball, but he just couldn’t turn the tide as Kilkenny’s backs shipped too many scores. 5

Huw Lawlor - Tied to curb Seamus Callanan, but the Tipp man got too much good ball for Lawlor to have a chance of holding him. 5

Joey Holden - All the Kilkenny backs will not remember this game fondly. Holden and his fellow defenders were well beaten. 5

Conor Fogarty - His marker, Niall O’Meara, got the better of Fogarty and the Kilkenny man could not get into the game. 6

Padraig Walsh - Tried manfully to stem the tide, but there was just too much ball coming at Walsh and his colleagues. 6

Paddy Deegan - Covered off as much as he could, but eventually the Kilkenny backs were swamped. 6

Cillian Buckley - Was he fully fit? Got on the ball a fair bit, but never really used it well. 5

Conor Browne - Like his midfield partner, he was taken off before the end. Kilkenny’s engine-room misfired today. 5

John Donnelly - The one Kilkenny forward who had a decent afternoon. Never stopped working. 8

TJ Reid - Would surely have been Hurler of the Year if the Cats had won. But he couldn’t turn this game for his team. 7

Walter Walsh - Won a few early balls, but faded after that as Tipp’s half-backs took over. 6

Adrian Mullen - Kilkenny gambled on playing him and it backfired. A shadow of the star of earlier in the season. 5

Colin Fennelly - Nothing went right for him as the Premier County identified him as the man who could hurt them - and marked Fennelly accordingly. 6

Richie Hogan - What a sad way for a great player to leave Croke Park. But the refs were told this season to clamp down on head-high challenges. 5

Subs - Billy Ryan- He won a fair bit of ball, but the goal would never come. 6

Richie Leahy - Should Kilkenny have started him in midfield? 5

Conor Delaney - He came on in the defence, but it never happened for him. 5

