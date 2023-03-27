No TJ Reid, no problem – new era but same old Kilkenny as Billy Drennan puts Cork to sword

Allianz NHL Division 1 semi-final Kilkenny 2-22, Cork 0-22

Players from both sides tussle during the Hurling League Division 1 semi-final between Kilkenny and Cork at Nowlan Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

There may be a new face calling the shots on the sideline, but it’s the same old Kilkenny under Derek Lyng.

Latest Hurling