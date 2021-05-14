No TJ on Kilkenny team as Cody makes six changes for Antrim clash

BRIAN CODY has made a change in every line of the Kilkenny team for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League clash at home to buoyant Antrim.

TJ Reid is among the notable omissions – from the entire match-day squad – and there was no official word today on whether the Cats’ prolific talisman has picked up a knock or is merely being rested.

In total there was six alterations from the team that started last Saturday’s opening-day victory over Dublin in Division 1 Group B.

The promoted sextet are goalkeeper Darren Brennan, defenders Tommy Walsh and David Blanchfield, Richie Reid at midfield, Liam Blanchfield and Alan Murphy up front. Regular netminder Eoin Murphy drops to the bench while also making way are Ciaran Wallace, Darragh Corcoran, the hamstrung Richie Leahy, John Donnellan and the aforementioned Reid.

Their Ulster opponents make the long trip to Nowlan Park emboldened by last weekend’s spectacular ambush of Clare in Corrigan Park.

KILKENNY (SH v Antrim): D Brennan; T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Blanchfield, P Walsh, C Browne; R Reid, C Buckley; L Blanchfield, E Cody, M Keoghan; J Bergin, A Mullen, A Murphy.