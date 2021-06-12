| 10.4°C Dublin

‘No surrender is so damaging to a person. I saw myself as bulletproof, others saw me as that too’

Wexford legend George O’Connor dropped to his knees to give thanks for hurling salvation at the end of the 1996 All-Ireland final. But real salvation, he says, was his recovery from acute burn-out and a new outlook on life

George O'Connor lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1996 Expand
Legendary Wexford hurler George O&rsquo;Connor at Johnstown Castle, Wexford. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand

Colm Keys Twitter Email

At the moment of salvation, someone had to be thanked. So when referee Pat Horan sounded the final whistle bringing the game to its conclusion George O’Connor sank to his knees, clasped his hands, looked to the sky and offered that gratitude.

To this day it remains one of the most iconic All-Ireland hurling final photographs of any year in any era, very much the snapshot of Wexford’s landmark 1996 win over Limerick as a man, two weeks short of his 37th birthday and playing his second last game of hurling at any level, celebrated scaling a peak that he had been 19 years ascending.

He had visualised himself doing it beforehand, that no matter what the euphoria was like around him, he was going to take that private moment in the most public of places.

