‘No surrender is so damaging to a person. I saw myself as bulletproof, others saw me as that too’

At the moment of salvation, someone had to be thanked. So when referee Pat Horan sounded the final whistle bringing the game to its conclusion George O’Connor sank to his knees, clasped his hands, looked to the sky and offered that gratitude.

To this day it remains one of the most iconic All-Ireland hurling final photographs of any year in any era, very much the snapshot of Wexford’s landmark 1996 win over Limerick as a man, two weeks short of his 37th birthday and playing his second last game of hurling at any level, celebrated scaling a peak that he had been 19 years ascending.

He had visualised himself doing it beforehand, that no matter what the euphoria was like around him, he was going to take that private moment in the most public of places.

“I was brought up in a very spiritual background and I thought this was a very important part of a person’s wheel, the human wheel, spiritual, physical, emotional and mental,” he reflects now. “I was going to give thanks to who I believed in, give thanks to God for making it happen.”

Read More

So often he and Wexford had lost their footing on the climb, 19 years where they had been numbed to the pain of defeat.

George stood apart on many of those days, the physical bulwark of consecutive teams forceful, heroically defiant but never enough to unchain his county from them.

Who could forget 1993? Three league finals against Cork, two Leinster finals against Kilkenny and yet not a glimmer of silver at the end of that season.

He sat on his dentist’s chair shortly after that Kilkenny defeat convinced then he had played his last game but walked out of Adrian Rogers’ surgery with seeds of renewal in his head.

Out of the blue, a man somewhat removed from the rhythm of hurling in the county and more known to him as a very keen golfer of renown in Rosslare, had laid a path for him he never thought he’d see again.

“His words convinced me. He had taken out the temporary teeth and I was gubbing at him. I don’t even know if that’s is a word or not! But whatever he said, the way he said it.”

It was enough to get George climbing again, undaunted. That never-ending climb.

Within three years, Liam Griffin came into their (hurling) lives, Wexford became a professional, purposeful unit and that peak that looked to have been lost to time for so many of them was finally reached.

Liam’s mother and George’s father were first cousins and George knew that one day Griffin would accept the job and transform it as he did.

When he looks back now though he only sees a foothill where the Everest of his dreams, and then reality, once was. The scale of things has been readjusted. Real salvation was coming through what he came through for almost four years between 2014 and 2017.

Hurling? It had shaped him, made him the warrior he has, the indestructible figure adored, not just in Wexford but in every pocket of Ireland where a ball was struck in anger.

The last audit on his fingers came to 17 breaks, some that he never bothered to have reset with “one now pointing to Gorey and the other to Enniscorthy.” But it also instilled in him that ‘pick yourself up and drive on again no matter what’ mentality that ultimately, he says now, was a source for the trip switches blowing when they did.

“The only light left on was the Sacred Heart light,” he recalls.

* * * * *



He has a great phrase, that you “live forward and understand backward”. How did he not see it coming?

And with it comes the story of the flood. The person so naive to think they can survive it, they send the lifeboat on its way when it first comes for them. And when it comes again they say the same thing. ‘No, I’ll be grand.’

“When the lifeboat came a third time the person was gone and later when that person went to meet God, he told God that he had believed in him all his life and wondered why he had done this to him now? ‘I supported you all my life, to the very last and you left me die’.

“‘I didn’t let you die,” said God. ‘I sent the lifeboat for you three times and you never got it.’ The lifeboat came for me three or four times and I didn’t get in.”

One morning in early 2014 he was driving out of Piercetown, home territory, bound for a school in Curracloe where he was to take a coaching session as part of his work as a Leinster GAA coach, when he fainted.

There’s an 80-metre stretch of wall where it happened and any contact could have been fatal but instead he drove through a gate and ended up on a ditch.

“I woke up, looked to my right, looked to my left, Piercestown church beside me and thought, ‘I must be gone to heaven or hell, I don’t where I’m gone.’” But he knew, for sure, that the lights had gone out on him.

“I knew I wasn’t feeling great, but I didn’t put any pass on it, just another moment in time. That was your template, drive on, push on, no surrender, no surrender is so damaging to a person. I saw myself as bulletproof, others saw me as that too.”

He had never done anything in halves. How could someone who waited until they were almost 37 for a first All-Ireland medal be any other way? But he had a problem and it wasn’t going away quickly.

“Straight away, (I realised) ‘I’m in a mess here’, I need help. And then you are relying on people. You have to give savage amount of credit to people. Because they have never been there, it’s very difficult for them to understand. The first throwaway comment that you could get, and it wasn’t from the family, was, ‘The best thing you can do now is to get up and keep going.’ Because that’s what you were conditioned to do. So I did that for a while.

“I came right again, was off the road for six months, went back to work again, felt bulletproof again, took it on again, so when nothing marks you psychologically you say to yourself, ‘Oh, I’ll go up the hill again and down the hill again and up again’.

“The conditioning that was put on you kicked in, until the seven dwarfs said, ‘We’re not working any more for you’. Sleepy called a strike, ‘Let Snow White sleep away there’. Dopey had been taking in all the information. That’s my own metaphor. ‘How long are we going to leave her sleep.’ Until she gets sense!”

His recovery took him everywhere, St John of Gods in Dublin and the Summerhill facility in Wexford were central to his life over the next three years.

“You have to live with it. You could divulge more but there is no need. I’ll go back and race spiders. What do you do to charge up? I can do plain and purl with two knitting needles. ‘But that couldn’t be him, that’s not the image of him. He’s supposed to be bulletproof. He’s supposed to be like the concrete wall’.

“But I can still do plain and purl. I like gardening, I love the flowers. It’s a bit like alcoholism, you’re like a recovering alcoholic.”

His family was/is everything through it, his radiographer wife Ellen, who met first when she scanned one of his many broken digits, his guiding light.

“Ellen was amazing how she brought me through it and how she stood by me. I’m so lucky. The children – Barry is currently an AFL player with Sydney Swans, Katie and Ella are with the Wexford camogie squad – were protected by Ellen, even though it was just a disease, burn-out, whatever you call it. I was just there, a body with no functions. She carried the can for three years, 2014 through to 2017.”

How had it come to that? When he traced it back, the hurler, that warrior and great competitor he once was had a big part to play in it. From seven to the age of 37 he knew nothing else except competition, the euphoria of the chase and the pursuit to be the best. And living the reputation of being that indestructible one. Even to this day, the athlete’s physique in him stands out.

“It’s ironic to say now, that everyone has ego and everyone has humility. There are two types of ego, the type that gets you up in the morning, looking sharp, combing your hair, and getting out on the road and being proud of yourself, having respect for yourself. Then there’s the other one that sits on the other side and there is a sense of destruction in that one. Sometimes we have decide between them. The destructive one will destroy you if you feed it.

“I’ve stopped nurturing the destructive one. It was governed by the world we live in, ‘Drive on, push on harder’. I needed adrenalin, I need euphoria all the time, I need to be recognised, I needed attention. I had to have attention, to a level of destruction. I was so blinkered in life that nothing else mattered.”

It was, he says, the way he was conditioned. “Watching Tony Doran, Pat Nolan, Séamus ‘Shanks’ Whelan, Vincie Staples, Willie Murphy... local guys, this is all you talked about. You worked and you played. A normal person would say, ‘Sure George, that’s complete common sense. This was our line of duty.’ Vinegar Hill stuff. That’s what we did.”

George was conscious of connections too. By ’96 he and Billy Byrne were the only Wexford players left with an overlapping connection to the 1968 team.

“I played with Tony Doran, Colm Doran the Quigleys, Mick Jacob, I’m afraid to leave out names now. ‘Heffo’ Walsh, Ned Buggy, played with them all. And myself and Billy were the last connection to Tony Doran in ’96. So that was what was important.

“If you start at seven and finish at 37, that’s 30 years. When I boxed, did long jump, high jump, 400 metres. I wanted to be the best, hunt without the horse. If the horse can jump the ditches I can jump them. At what expense? But when you are young there is no expense, you are protected.”

And all the time the negative ego was being fed. “In order to learn, you learn the hard way, the most difficult way. I would wonder had I any brains at all because awareness was staring me straight in the face. I couldn’t see it.”

Ultimately, when he reached the summit in 1996, he didn’t have a parachute to take him down. Or a sherpa, as he calls it. Everything had been invested in it that the descent was never a contemplation for him.

“There were attachments to it that had to wane but you always need help to wane. I know there are players out there who will identify with what I am speaking of. But we do need help. There is no one bulletproof. And I thought I was.”

In hindsight, maybe halting it all at such a rarified atmosphere wasn’t the best idea.

“The parachute for an ordinary player is to go back and play maybe one more year with their county, to defend the title. And then go back to their clubs.

“So they are the parachutes. There is family and then your own people to bring you down to earth, they ground you. And then the GAA is there as well, they do have help in the background, they can approach people and will help you.

“I did the ultimate jump, I did a bungee jump from the top, a psychological bungee jump, but there was no spring on mine, someone took it off. It was quite a jump.”

For years he returned to the family farm but when a coaching opportunity came up in the county he grabbed it in the mid 2000s, he took it on, first locally, then provincially and even nationally and internationally. It became evangelism for him almost, spreading the word to every corner of the island and with it, an obligation that he had to be all things to everyone. “Euphoria all over again. I wanted to be everywhere.”

To recover, he had to discover those charging points, find what worked for him. Somewhere to plug in.

“To get where I am now, I’d go through it again and the pain was horrendous, a silent pain that no one can identify, no part of your body, a chronic infection of the soul. But what a journey and a learning experience.

“As the old saying goes, prevention is better than cure. So I would say to anyone anywhere, know where your charging points are. And in the day of the electric car, it is more apt now. And for everyone to think, ‘I have to get this done’.”

He has learned to live life at a much slower pace, to adjust to what suits him.

“If you are working for someone, or doing something for someone, well do that work and finish it and then go and plug in. But you are not going to be a slave to life either. And in years gone by we were conditioned to be slaves to life in our activities. ‘I have a time limit on this’. No you don’t have a time limit. If the person who is managing you is not able to understand where you are coming from, then you shouldn’t be working for him.”

These days he does some work with the Wexford camogie team too. “Nothing that important but if anyone wants a bit of advice on life and logic and that type of thing, no problem whatsoever.”

He has great friends, speaks to Fr Jim Finn once a week about everything. He played golf with Liam Griffin in Rosslare recently, a joy to be out with it, his old coaching sidekick Paudie Butler too. Sun shining, easy living.

And talking about it again, he knows the health of the mind is not a regular conversation for those of his age and generation. But by sharing this insight, he’s signposting that there is the other side.

The day he knew he was on the road to recovery was when another friend Michael O’Brien, who he does some landscaping work with, knocked on his door and “asked me if I wanted to do a bit of gardening. ‘See how you get on.’ That accelerated it. That’s why there are allotments in England and all the older men and women are out doing their bit of gardening. The pureness of nature.”

It’s 25 years since their All-Ireland win and Griffin’s impact for those in his dressing-room still resonates. How ready they were on the day stand out to him.

“When Tom Dempsey scored the goal, I hardly heard the crowd. I was so tuned in. Before Liam came in, it was beginning to get a little bit toxic. We were the bridesmaids, we were always called the bridesmaids, beaten a point here, a point there, every excuse in the book. We were the nearly men. We had the sun, the sea, the sand and the strawberries. We were alright.

“But he had us prepared mentally so well for that day, everything. The traffic light analogy. We were to enjoy it all when it was red and amber, but when it was green, that was time to go.”

When he looks back now he sees a different person. “There are people who are suffering today and there is no need to suffer because everyone knows the ‘when’, the ‘where’, the ‘why’ and the ‘what’. But as Paudie Butler says, it’s how.”