No peace treaty with Clare's Cunningham to face his father

There are always plenty of family affairs when championship kicks into gear each year but Sunday's Munster SHC quarter-final will see a father and son in opposite corners as Clare hurler Aaron Cunningham does battle with his dad, and Limerick coach, Alan.

It's "nothing new" to the pair as a similar situation arose when the sides met in 2017, and when the elder Cunningham acted as coach under Ollie Baker with Offaly, but there will be little talk about the game between the pair at the breakfast table.

"There's no conversation there about either team, he does his thing and I do my thing. I don't think it's anything I would be thinking about before a game and it probably wouldn't enter his head either. It happened before so it wouldn't be anything new to us," Aaron said earlier this year.

The Clare forward, an All-Ireland SHC winner in 2013, took the last two years away from the county scene before answering the call of Wolfe Tones clubmate Brian Lohan to return this year, and he's in contention to start in the Semple Stadium clash.

Cunningham joked his father "was probably delighted to see the back of him" rather than facing him over the last two seasons while also admitting that it's hard to be happy for his involvement in any of the Treaty County's recent triumphs.

"I definitely wasn't supporting them, no. Maybe a bit the other way if anything," he quipped. "I wouldn't be supporting Limerick now at all. Dad is involved with them and he's probably been delighted that I've been away so that we haven't had that meeting in the middle of the summer."

Irish Independent