He was never fooled by the tidy, congenial idea that winning would change everything. So Joe Canning knows he can't be a tourist in this story. There's a picture of him from Thurles on August 5, a lone wolf hemmed in by five Clare coyotes. His face crumpled for war, he has one of them by the collar. Some yards away, the capsized six-foot five-inch form of Johnny Glynn lies injured on the grass.

No ordinary superstar: Joe Canning opens up on social media criticism, Aleppo experience and still having something to prove

For virtually the first decade of Canning's life as a senior county man, the one thing people seemed to see in Galway was a luminous, white pallor. They were all but becoming a Country and Western song. Now people imagine something different in them even if, with all those years of near-misses and longing behind them, they are the same people.

That photograph?

"They were after hitting little Johnny Glynn, so I had to stick up for him!" he laughs almost self-mockingly. "No, listen, you're not going to let anybody walk all over you. You're not going to just lie down. You have to try and stick up for one another.

"I remember . . . there were probably lots of times in the past when we didn't and got turned over in games."

His demeanour immediately after that victory seemed to snag on an invisible hook. Joe spoke of Galway not being shown enough respect by media, suggesting that their "character was questioned".

Hurling star and Unicef Ireland goodwill ambassador Joe Canning with a group of local children in Aleppo last year.

He says now that his words had no specific target, that they were simply borne of a general sense of people questioning the evenness of their hurling rather than recognising the character implicit in their survival. For years these men were the butt of lazy accusations. Just two summers ago, a former manager (Ger Loughnane) accused them of being "made of absolutely nothing" after a Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny.

So if we wonder at their sensitivities, maybe our memories are too short.

Still, Canning admits that the harvesting of hurt becomes anything you want it to be. "It's important we use everything we can," he says. "Every sports person needs something to cling onto to prove people wrong. Maybe that's just the way I'm wired. Deep down, I don't really give a f**k about what they say.

"But if I can get energy from that stuff . . . everybody needs that, it's a major part of a sports person's psyche and mind. Anybody that says they don't use motivation from someone putting them down, that's bulls**t. Everybody uses it. Any sports person I know anyway.

Joe Canning is surrounded by five Clare players during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay at Semple Stadium.

"It could be the smallest thing that nobody else sees. It might even just be someone you meet in the street, something small they might say to you. You can pick it up in a certain way that has you (thinking), 'F**k you, I'll prove you wrong!'"

An example?

Early last year, Canning still in the foothills of recovery from surgery on a potentially career-ending hamstring injury, happened upon an online article previewing the National League. It focused on eight players with something "to prove" in the year ahead. He was staggered to see Cork's Patrick Horgan on the list. Then he scrolled further down. And found his own name.

"When I saw Patrick's name, I remember thinking, 'Does the lad who wrote this know anything about hurling?' Then I saw myself. Like I was 28 and after nearly tearing my hamstring off the bone. My career could have been over, but this lad was saying I had it all to prove!

"I was just, 'Oh my God!' Actually I still have it in my phone. Does it really bother me? No. But if I feel I can use that kind of stuff to my advantage, I'll do that all day long."

* * * * *

The best memory of last September? The most precious moment apart from those frenetic seconds on the field immediately after Fergal Horgan's final whistle?

That Friday, he went home. Back to Gortanumera National School, himself, nephew Jack, and Martin Dolphin. Back to the intimacy of family, neighbours and old teachers who shaped all three of them into the men they are today. There couldn't be a more modest, rural setting, yet it was here that he felt his emotions begin to tremble.

Maybe just 30 people gathered in this country place for a simple ceremony.

Gortanumera is a tiny two-teacher school about two miles outside Portumna through which virtually all of the extended Canning family have travelled. "Like we have no shop," says Joe now. "It's just a church and a national school. Hayesey's (Damien Hayes) house across the road from the church. That's all that's really there at the crossroads.

"All the older people who'd gone to the school came for that day. Obviously mam and dad were there and some of the family. That's where it began for me. That's where I first put on a jersey to play a match. Our field is just across the road, into another field. And we had goalposts there.

"That was very special. And emotional. It was deadly to see the people that kind of contributed to my upbringing in a personal way. So it was weird enough when I had to talk. I found myself getting emotional. They're the people that shaped me as a person.

3 September 2017; Galway's Joe Canning celebrates with his mother Josephine following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Waterford at Croke Park in Dublin.

"In many ways, they're who I am."

The rest of that week? It was just a blizzard of people and moments and hurried, largely superficial exchanges. He loved much of the Monday homecoming, crossing the Shannon in Athlone, the motorway lined with parked cars, the stop in Ballinasloe, the flags, the bonfires, the great migration then to Pearse Stadium.

He'll always remember too the sense of community that Thursday when they gathered in Athenry to play a game in support of Tony Keady's family. Lining out against great icons of the '80s like Joe Cooney and Gerry McInerney, now proud fathers to today's men.

But All-Ireland final night itself was an anti-climax, a disappointment. He is wary of sounding ungrateful here, but Canning ended up essentially trying to escape the bedlam rather than submit to it.

"I didn't enjoy the night at all," he says emphatically. "Had a terrible night to be honest. I was in bed at half one! There were just too many there, a couple of thousand people from Galway. Like, after dinner, I didn't get to see any of the boys.

"You know, people will say, 'How could you not enjoy achieving one of your life's ambitions?' Of course, you enjoy it. And I understand obviously that it has to be celebrated by everybody. But I would have much preferred if we could have been locked in a smaller room for a while, just players, management and our families.

"I'd been going around, trying to find the lads and different people. But CityWest is like a maze at the best of times and I just got fed up of it at the end. Around half one, it was just, 'I have enough of this!'

"When you imagined what that night would be like, you kind of presumed that you'd all be together. Actually, when you lose, it's probably easier to be together. There's not that many around. People mean the best in the world, but you're being pulled and dragged. This isn't a criticism of anybody.

"But you're not able to relax or be yourself. People are looking for photos, congratulating you, shaking your hand, patting you on the back. It's their way of saying thank you and I totally get that. But, if you put yourself in the players' shoes, they kind of want a minute's peace to themselves.

"You're tired, more emotionally than physically. And everything around you is such a whirlwind of goodwill, you're finding it really, really hard to . . . not appreciate it . . . but just enjoy the moment. The whole thing is a blizzard. I mean it's a brilliant moment in your life and you probably wouldn't change it either.

"It's just a weird kind of . . . I didn't expect to be like that . . . it's nearly a contradiction."

Within weeks of finally getting to the mountain-top, he'd undergone keyhole surgery on cartilage in his right knee after Portumna were beaten in a county championship quarter-final.

This season, a band has been conspicuous on that knee, Canning admitting that - had he been "a lot" younger - he'd have undergone a more extensive operation. "But I'm nearing the end of my career," he says, half-laughing now. "So I'm just managing it to get by as best I can."

The flippancy obscures a challenging reality.

During training before last year's Leinster final, he suddenly experienced sharp pain in the knee. Just running in a straight-line during the warm-up and, out of nowhere, something akin to an electric shock. The cartilage diagnosis meant that he could not train fully between July and September, Canning getting by only on careful maintenance and an assortment of pain-killing solutions. Most probably, the injury stemmed from that near catastrophic hamstring injury suffered in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary.

Either way, it meant a second consecutive pre-season of rehab, not to mention another year of playing at something less than 100 per cent fitness.

Asked if this might impact psychologically, he is unequivocal that it doesn't. Joe references 2015 and the need for an injection in his left (catching) hand before six of Galway's seven championship matches that year. A challenge game against Clare two weeks before their opener against Dublin left him requiring 15 stitches between thumb and forefinger. The scar is thick and plainly visible still.

"Every time I caught the ball (winces), it opened a little," he remembers. "I had a bandage across my hand for a good bit of that season. So you're never 100 per cent, there's always something. I think you'd be hiding in training if you didn't pick up something. You couldn't be going in full if you didn't.

"That's the standard we've set in this group, the culture. You train as you play. And adrenaline is a powerful thing when you're in a match."

In a perverse way, he believes you can even find strength in injury. Because Canning hates few things more than running laps in isolation while watching his team-mates hurl. "I can't bear it," he says emphatically. "And when I'm going through that, it's kind of making me hungrier to get back."

And, given he turns 30 in October, there's maybe the sense of a clock ticking loudly too.

"Yeah exactly," he agrees. "Like there will come a point where I go, 'F**k it, I can't hurl anymore, what am I going to do now?"

3 September 2017; Galway's Joe Canning watches on as captain David Burke lifts the Liam MacCarthy cup following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Waterford at Croke Park in Dublin.

* * * * *

He won't be idle, that much is self-evident. Hurling is how we know him, but not how he intends to be defined. Canning's Twitter page offers a snapshot of his broadening off-field interests, ranging from the family's hurley business to the Camile Thai restaurant chain, to his role as a Bord Gáis Energy Ambassador to Onside - a Dublin-based sponsorship company with whom he recently signed up to a consultancy position - and, of course, to Unicef Ireland for whom he is now a board member.

Last November, he appeared on the 'Late Late Show', recounting his experiences on a six-day field trip to East Aleppo.

The trip, he says, had been one he wanted to make ever since visiting a camp of refugees from that besieged city in November 2016. Canning travelled back then to Gaziantep on the Turkish border to encounter horrific stories of children scarred by a war that is thought to have claimed as many as half a million Syrian lives.

Now he wanted to meet the people left living in a landscape of scarcely believable destruction.

The images he brought home are of a modern-day Armageddon. Of part of a once-beautiful city, pummelled into powder. To most of us, war is an almost abstract concept and, until he went there, Canning was no different. What he encountered will never leave him, a landscape of unconscionable destruction.

On the 'Late Late Show', he told the story of a little girl pulled from the rubble, a tiny wraith of humanity left nameless, ageless, bereft of family and home.

"Honestly, it was just like a movie set," he says now. "Like . . . it's so hard . . . when you watch footage of war or whatever . . . somewhere inside you're thinking it can't be real. Then you go there and it's crazy. You're kind of thinking, 'How can that happen?' But it does and it's only eight hours away from here. That's the scary thing.

"I was being woken up at night by gunshots, which was really, really strange.

"Like we were going around in an armoured vehicle and it felt like every kilometre or two you were at a checkpoint. Five or six guys standing beside a jeep with machine guns. You couldn't help but imagine what it must have felt like for a normal person in an ordinary car. If you don't have the right documents, God only knows . . . "

One day, while visiting a camp outside the city, a fighter jet flew low over their heads. Maybe half an hour later, driving back into the centre, he could see the black plumes of smoke - no more than a kilometre away - marking where the bomb had fallen.

Why people might want to stay in such close proximity to danger may seem a mystery to some, but not to Canning.

"When you think about it, your home is your home," he says. "If that happened here, I'd see myself the same. I wouldn't want to leave where I grew up behind. Remember it was once a beautiful country, a tourist destination. And there's still parts of the city that are beautiful.

"It's hard to comprehend."

He keeps videos on his phone of a drive they made through Homs and, again, a landscape of scarcely imaginable destruction. "Words don't do it justice," he says flatly.

Maybe the cliché is that such a trip must put sport in perspective. The truth? It resolves nothing in your head really, simply communicating man's inhumanity to man and the facility most of us have to regard what we see on the 'Six-One News' as the chaos of someone else's world.

Canning senses a broad reluctance to process the more unpalatable images flickering on our TV screens. And that reluctance frustrates him.

"You see the self-gratification that people look for now, the quick fix," he says. "And I think, in a way, it's hard for people to feel interested in that kind of stuff because maybe they feel they can't do anything about it. Or maybe they just feel they don't want anybody else's problems. It's kind of, 'That's their world, I have my own issues'.

"Maybe in terms of mental health, people don't want any more burdens in their world. They don't want to have to process that stuff. It's like they want their world to be perfect, everything to be rosy. They can't accept any concept of failure.

"Like I find kids now are afraid of actually failing, in sport, in anything. That's a society thing. They don't want to deal with the emotions of failing. But if you don't fail, you don't learn. Sometimes the nephews and nieces lose matches and they'd be there, distraught over it.

"And I'd be like, 'Will you stop looking for attention!'

"People are more inclined to want the arm-around-the-shoulder type of love now. Whereas when I was growing up, yeah you got that when you needed it. But not every single time. Like you got your 'Cop onto yourself...' too.

"When you think of what's going on in this world, I find that need for instant self-gratification very frustrating. Like I didn't need to go to Syria to have that perspective. I suppose having a big family, that'll tell you the way it is, helps!"

Canning's social media engagement is purposefully restrained as he observes what he considers conceit supplanting sincerity in so much of what passes for conventional interaction now.

"What I find funny," he says, "is let's say a manager or a player in GAA, rugby or soccer retires. Then one of their team-mates sends out a Tweet, 'Thanks a million for everything . . .'

"Like why don't people just ring them up? Or text them? I mean you know the individual personally, so why do it through social media? It almost becomes a performance, an exercise in self-gratification to see how many likes and retweets they can get to make them feel good about themselves.

"Like if I retired tomorrow, I'd think a thousand per cent more of you if you rang me rather than tweet about me."

* * * * *

Irrespective of what happens against Limerick tomorrow, Joe Canning knows what this story isn't. It isn't a profound light being shone into anyone's soul. It's not some shuttle ride to any new, unrecognisable existence. Maybe hurling people have reset their assumptions about Galway since last September, but the old stresses and pressures still come to bear when you sit in a dressing-room listening to the hum of a great, expectant throng overhead.

6 August 2017; Joe Canning of Galway celebrates scoring the winning point during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Galway and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin.

It always irritated him to hear Galway's story communicated through the narrow prism of his own journey when fellow rheumatics like David Burke and Colm Callanan and James Skehill and Aidan Harte had been soldiering just as long. So he never came to these days with the feeling of a man holding his breath.

"It would have never caused me sleepless nights if I didn't win an All-Ireland," he says now. "People might hear that and think, 'That's easy to say now . . .' But I've been on record saying it before I won it. Does it release pressure? Not really, no. The pressure on us as a group could be even more now.

"Like you don't want to be . . . not a one-hit wonder . . . but you don't want to be content with winning one. It's not as if you're like the fella who runs the New York marathon, finishes it and then it's, 'What the f**k do I do now?'

"That's just not how it works. I wasn't thinking after last year's All-Ireland, 'Well, what's left for me to do?' I still see myself as having a point to prove. Like you ask a large percentage of the social media population, they'd have said I probably didn't deserve to get 'Hurler of the Year' last year. Even though the players voted for it.

"Like I know that's not something that should matter to me. But it's something everybody sees. It's not even just social media, you hear it all the time. And that drives me."

He keeps a tight circle of friends, recognising the importance of having voices in his life that routinely challenge or contradict him. "I find it very hard to trust people," he admits. "So there'd be a very, very small few people that I'd trust 100 per cent. People who won't bulls**t you. I hate bulls**t."

Celebrity is an odd condition in a small country and, sometimes the desire to be welcoming can unsettle, making him feel almost claustrophobic.

A couple of months back, he went to Galway's U-21 championship game against Offaly in Tullamore. It was three euro in to the carpark, but the attendant wouldn't take his money. An almost comical stand-off ensued and, in the end, Canning almost threw the coins in his direction.

"He was just being nice but ended up making me uncomfortable by doing that," he reflects now. "Like the lad behind me wasn't going to be let in for free, so why should I be? What's the difference between me and him? I know I have a public profile, but the worst thing for me would be for anybody to imagine I think I'm bigger than somebody else.

"You become a bit paranoid you know."

He lives in Oranmore now and made a point this week of keeping his distance from family, sparing them the familiar irritability he carries towards a big game. Players and supporters exist in parallel worlds during an All-Ireland final week and Canning's been here often enough to recognise the danger of one side's stress contaminating the other's enjoyment.

So he visited his mam and dad early in the week, then retreated to his own company.

"To be straight up about it, I'm not the best to be around," he reflects candidly. "Even in training, the boys would notice it. Our nutritionist, Maeve, said it to me jokingly the other day, 'Getting cranky again . . .'

"It's a special time for family and, if I was at home and they were worried about saying stuff that might put me in a bad mood, then they couldn't enjoy this week. They'd end up thinking, 'Jesus did I do something wrong there? Is he going to be ok for the match?'

"And I don't want to put them in that situation. The whole family will be getting excited about the game and I don't want to take anything away from their build-up."

On then to their ninth championship game of the season. When Cyril Farrell's team reached four successive All-Ireland finals between 1985 and '88, it took them the grand total of six matches to do so, including quarter-finals against Kerry and London. The challenges today are incomparable.

For Canning then, the gripes about Galway's inclination to play "in spurts" seem churlish.

"For long enough in my time anyway, we could play lovely hurling, go score-for-score, then end up on the wrong side of it," he stresses. "But like we haven't been beaten in 13 championship matches now. If you said that three or four years ago, the response you'd get would have been, 'What are you on about? Not a chance!'

"So we're just trying to build that culture and character in which winning is all that matters. Doesn't matter how we do it or what way. Doesn't matter what people say.

"We were long enough giving out about Galway not getting the results."

