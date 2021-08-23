The Mayor of Limerick said there will be no homecoming for the All-Ireland heroes due to Covid-19, but a “special celebration for a special team” will be held in the future.

Yesterday was a historic day for the county as the Shannonsiders retained the Liam MacCarthy Cup after beating Cork 3-32 to 1-22 in the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

It is the first time Limerick has won back-to-back senior titles, after beating Waterford in last December’s decider at an empty Croke Park.

Limerick’s Mayor Cllr Daniel Butler said “it’s incredible to wake up this morning”.

He added: “We had to pinch ourselves to think we're three times All-Ireland champions in the last four years, so it means a lot already.

"It was amazing for them to be able to celebrate it so some degree, collectively, yesterday in Croke Park.”

Cllr Butler said a homecoming for the boys in green and white will unfortunately not be happening.

"With regards to a celebration or a homecoming, a meeting happened between gardai, public health and Limerick council a couple of weeks ago and a decision was made that nothing could happen because of guidelines,” he said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“I will assure the people of Limerick I will do something in the near future - within public health guidelines- we will definitely do something. They are a special team and they deserve a special celebration.

“The cup stayed in Dublin last night - they did this after the previous All-Ireland as well, the GAA have their own guidelines, I'm not sure if people realise that.

“But definitely, the players and the team will have the chance to enjoy the celebration and the glow that comes with it.”

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher said he is "so proud” of his team for their performance yesterday.

“I am so proud of these lads,” he wrote on Twitter yesterday. “They gave it their all today, sadly it wasn't to be.

“Your City and County are immensely proud of you. You have given us all a summer to remember.

"God knows we needed it! Thank you. What do we do when we fall? We pick ourselves up. Welcome home lads.”

Speaking to the Irish Independent yesterday before the match, Cllr Kelleher said he was confident his team had it in the bag.

“It’s been 16 years since Liam has been home to Leeside and I believe we have a great team in transition – a great young, hungry team,” he said.

“Limerick has everything to lose, we have nothing to lose. If [Cork] don’t win, I’ll have to go into hiding after the letter I issued last week!”

The Lord Mayor hit headlines for his cheeky letter to his counterpart in Limerick, in which he asked for the “safe return” of the Liam MacCarthy Cup, however this year it wasn’t meant to be for the rebel county.