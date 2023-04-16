No going back for a disillusioned referee Fergal Horgan

Experienced Tipp official unlikely to reconsider his retirement from officiating inter-county hurling

Fergal Horgan is known for 'sticking to his guns'. Photo: Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

The GAA stands to lose two more experienced inter-county hurling referees when they reach the mandatory retirement age of 50 at the end of the season.