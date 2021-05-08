Referee Sean Stack throws the ball in to start the game during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 match between Westmeath and Galway at TEG Cusack Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
By half-time all Galway players numbered nine to 15 had scored from play. In the end, every outfield starter other than the Galway full-back line was on the score board.
Through all of this, Cathal Mannion seemed to be operating in a different gear to every else on the pitch.
Two of Galway’s first half goals came from Mannion’s creation, his vision and striking making the most of a kind of telepathy with the Galway forwards.
First, Mannion put Conor Whelan in with a visionary cross field delivery from the Galway ’45 and then set Jarlath Mannion in for their third.
At half-time, the score was 3-18 to 0-10. Westmeath had been crushed and their only hope was that the wind with which Galway made such effective use would help them attain some respectability and confidence ahead of a trip to Waterford next week.
Instead, Galway maintained their stunning pace.
Mannion – again – set up a Galway goal, this time for Brian Concannon, with a pinpoint delivery early in the second half.
Conor Cooney got Galway’s fifth goal ten minutes later, another demonstration of Galway’s relentless intent.
SCORERS –
Galway: E Niland 0-13 (0-10f), C Cooney 1-5 (0-1 pen), N Burke 1-4, J Mannion 1-3, B Concannon 1-1, C Whelan 1-0, C Mannion, F Burke (1 sideline), S Cooney 0-2, A Harte, J Coen 0-1 each.
Westmeath: N O’Brien 0-11 (10f), N Mitchell 1-0, C Doyle 0-2, J Boyle, S Williams, D Glennon 0-1 each.
GALWAY: E Murphy; S Loftus, G McInerney, J Fitzpatrick; A Harte, S Cooney, F Burke; J Coen, C Mannion; C Cooney, E Niland, B Concannon; J Mannion, N Burke, C Whelan.
Subs: D Morrissey for Fitzpatrick (22), J Cooney for Concannon (44), TJ Brennan for Harte (45), K Cooney for Whelan (53), D Kilcommins for Mannion (53), J Flynn for Niland (56), D Cronin for Loftus (56)
WESTMEATH: E Skelly; D Egerton, T Doyle, C Shaw; A Cox, A D Craig, D McNicholas; R Greville, D Glennon; J Boyle, C Doyle, J Galvin; N O’Brien, D Clinton, S Williams.
Subs: N Mitchell for Galvin (21), T Gallagher for Cox (h-t), J Coll for Clinton (42), K Regan for McNicholas (50), P Scally for T Gallagher (blood sub 53-58), S Clavin for Greville (61)