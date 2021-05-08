Referee Sean Stack throws the ball in to start the game during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 match between Westmeath and Galway at TEG Cusack Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

CLEARLY, Galway don’t feel like there’s much time to waste in the new hurling year, which began today in Mullingar and a surprisingly brutal destruction of the home team, Westmeath in Division 1A.

Speaking afterwards, Westmeath manager Shane O’Brien seemed slightly shocked by the sheer drive of the visiting Galway team to rack up as big a score as they could on the League's opening day.

He wasn’t alone.

What had been pegged as a gentle toe dip into a new season for Galway turned quickly into a ruthless annihilation.

For a group just three weeks back in collective training, Galway looked in prime physical shape, their hurling unseasonably sharp.

For Westmeath, with just one more home game this year in Division 1A – and against Limerick at that – the step up here looks far, far too steep.

It seems a struggle now just to retain any confidence through this unforgiving League programme before they play in this year's Joe McDonagh Cup.

The story of the first half was Galway’s remarkable efficiency.

Regardless of wind assistance, their tally of 3-18 from 25 chances represented mid-summer scoring.

But easily the score of the half, the match – maybe even the season – came from Westmeath centre-forward, Ciarán Doyle.

Davy Glennon of Westmeath during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 match against his former team Galway at TEG Cusack Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Davy Glennon of Westmeath during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 match against his former team Galway at TEG Cusack Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Davy Glennon, busy on his Westmeath debut, got held up in possession by two of his former Galway team mates around the Galway ’65.

He turned back and flicked a handpass in the direction of Doyle.

From there, it was hard to know what to be more impressed by, Doyle’s sharp reactions, his confidence to double on the sliotar or the sweetness of his strike.

Or the fact that Doyle, naturally right-handed, executed the point off his left.

That may well wind up as the best score of the 2021 inter-county season and first score it went to Niall O’Brien, Westmeath’s calmly reliable free-taker, who only faltered here in the later stages.

But Galway quickly and emphatically took over.

By half-time all Galway players numbered nine to 15 had scored from play. In the end, every outfield starter other than the Galway full-back line was on the score board.

Through all of this, Cathal Mannion seemed to be operating in a different gear to every else on the pitch.

Two of Galway’s first half goals came from Mannion’s creation, his vision and striking making the most of a kind of telepathy with the Galway forwards.

First, Mannion put Conor Whelan in with a visionary cross field delivery from the Galway ’45 and then set Jarlath Mannion in for their third.

At half-time, the score was 3-18 to 0-10. Westmeath had been crushed and their only hope was that the wind with which Galway made such effective use would help them attain some respectability and confidence ahead of a trip to Waterford next week.

Instead, Galway maintained their stunning pace.

Mannion – again – set up a Galway goal, this time for Brian Concannon, with a pinpoint delivery early in the second half.

Conor Cooney got Galway’s fifth goal ten minutes later, another demonstration of Galway’s relentless intent.

SCORERS –

Galway: E Niland 0-13 (0-10f), C Cooney 1-5 (0-1 pen), N Burke 1-4, J Mannion 1-3, B Concannon 1-1, C Whelan 1-0, C Mannion, F Burke (1 sideline), S Cooney 0-2, A Harte, J Coen 0-1 each.

Westmeath: N O’Brien 0-11 (10f), N Mitchell 1-0, C Doyle 0-2, J Boyle, S Williams, D Glennon 0-1 each.

GALWAY: E Murphy; S Loftus, G McInerney, J Fitzpatrick; A Harte, S Cooney, F Burke; J Coen, C Mannion; C Cooney, E Niland, B Concannon; J Mannion, N Burke, C Whelan.

Subs: D Morrissey for Fitzpatrick (22), J Cooney for Concannon (44), TJ Brennan for Harte (45), K Cooney for Whelan (53), D Kilcommins for Mannion (53), J Flynn for Niland (56), D Cronin for Loftus (56)

WESTMEATH: E Skelly; D Egerton, T Doyle, C Shaw; A Cox, A D Craig, D McNicholas; R Greville, D Glennon; J Boyle, C Doyle, J Galvin; N O’Brien, D Clinton, S Williams.

Subs: N Mitchell for Galvin (21), T Gallagher for Cox (h-t), J Coll for Clinton (42), K Regan for McNicholas (50), P Scally for T Gallagher (blood sub 53-58), S Clavin for Greville (61)

REF: S Stack (Dublin)