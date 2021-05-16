No fairy tale for Antrim as Kilkenny power to seven-point win

Adrian Mullen looks to win possession during Kilkenny's win over Antrim at Nowlan Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

After their morale-boosting win over Clare in the opening round, newly-promoted Antrim went to Nowlan Park filled with optimism but Kilkenny soon began to chip away at their confidence, getting an early grip on the game, without ever destroying it.

The home team won, but with a degree of discomfort, losing a nine-point lead along the way and conceding three goals.

Brian Cody rested TJ Reid, cutting one of the main support ropes to the rest of the team, with a total of six changes from the team that defeated Dublin in the first round last weekend in Parnell Park. Antrim went with an unchanged side.

Ten minutes before the throw in the heavens opened, the rain teeming down on a cold, grey afternoon belonging more to winter than summer. Though the pitch was in mint condition, the greasy ball and surface added challenges for the players.

By the first water break, Kilkenny were 0-6 to 0-2 ahead but had to thank goalkeeper Darren Brennan for making a top-class save from a low shot by Antrim forward Conal Cunning in the 15th minute. Antrim hit the game’s first score, a point from Conor McCann within the opening minute, but then Kilkenny took charge.

They reeled off the next six scores and moved the ball around at a level and speed that Antrim couldn’t match. The home team strengthened its grip with a 24th-minute goal from Eoin Cody, who recovered his sharpness after a series of misses in Parnell Park the previous weekend. Liam Bergin, scorer of three first-half points, transferred to Richie Reid, charging through from the middle of the field, and his lay-off found Cody, who slotted the ball home.

Antrim found it hard to make any real impression on a Kilkenny defence expertly marshalled by Padraig Walsh, who totally dominated Neil McManus before the Antrim player moved to full forward late in the first half. David Blanchfield and Tommy Walsh were also prominent but Kilkenny lost Conor Browne just before half time to the sin bin for a push on Antrim midfielder Keelin Molloy.

Molloy was heading towards the Kilkenny goal at speed when floored and Sean Stack blew for a penalty under the new experimental rule to discourage cynical fouling, reducing Kilkenny to 14 men.

But Antrim failed to make it count when Ciaran Clarke’s penalty low to Brennan’s right was well saved by the Kilkenny goalkeeper. Cody and Antrim full back Gerard Walsh exchanged points, leaving Kilkenny leading 1-11 to 0-6 at half time, the rain clearing and skies brightening.

Kilkenny moved nine points clear soon after the restart and Antrim could only clip two points off that lead before Browne returned from the sin bin. But the visitors went on to hit a remarkable 2-3 without reply to draw level with goals after 43 and 44 minutes from Cunning and Clarke. Undaunted, Kilkenny hit the next eight points in an 11-minute spell.

Antrim weren’t done, with McManus belting home a late goal to cut the Kilkenny lead to three points but six of the last eight points went to Kilkenny with Alan Murphy ending the day with 0-13.

Scorers - Kilkenny A Murphy 0-13 (9 f); E Cody 1-1; J Bergin 0-4; A Mullen 0-3; C Browne, M Keoghan 0-2 each; J Donnelly, P Deegan, R Reid 0-1 each. Antrim - C Clarke 1-3 (3 f); J McNaughton 0-6 (2f); C Cunning 1-1; N McManus 1-0; C McCann 0-2; M Bradley, G Walsh, N McKenna 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: D Brennan; T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Blanchfield, P Walsh, C Browne; R Reid, C Buckley; L Blanchfield, E Cody, M Keoghan; J Bergin, A Mullen, A Murphy.

Subs: J Donnelly for L Blanchfield (ht); J Holden for Deegan (45);C Fogarty for Reid (56); T O’Dwyer for Bergin (61); M Carey for Buckley (67).

Antrim: R Elliott; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell, P Burke, J Maskey; K Molloy, J McNaughton; N McKenna, N McManus, M Bradley; C Cunning, C McCann, C Clarke.

Subs: E O’Neill for McKenna (48); C Johnston for Cunning & D Nugent for Molloy (both 52); P Duffin for McMullan (54); D McCloskey for McCann (62); C Johnston for Rooney & S Shannon for Clarke (both 66).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).