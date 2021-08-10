‘No definitive decision’ made yet on whether Limerick will appeal Peter Casey’s All-Ireland final suspension

LIMERICK boss John Kiely is still mulling over whether to appeal the red card shown to Peter Casey in last Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final victory over Waterford with the Treaty forward set to miss the final against Cork unless it is rescinded.

Casey was left devastated after being shown a straight red card by Wicklow referee John Keenan on the hour mark after what looked like a striking action with his head to Waterford defender Conor Gleeson.

Kiely insists that "no definitive decision" has been made about whether to appeal the decision or not with "no panic" on the matter as management convene again after training tonight to assess their options.

“We got the referee's report yesterday, late yesterday," Kiely said this afternoon. "We had a few hours of discussion about it at that stage, but we have 48 hours to decide on our approach to it.

“We have another meeting scheduled for this evening after training, so basically it’s ongoing. So there’s no definitive decision taken as yet. It all depends on what decision or what route we decide to take.

"For the moment it’s only Tuesday, so there’s no panic. We said on Sunday we’d take our time and make the right decision for Peter and for the group, and we’ll use the time we have.

“We have the 48 hours and it’s great to have that time, that we’re not rushed into any particular direction. At this stage I’m not going to comment other than to say that’s where it’s at, that wouldn’t be fair.”