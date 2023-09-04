No decision yet on controversial flashpoint in Galway senior hurling club match

Galway disciplinary chiefs have yet to make a decision on whether to investigate an incident during Sunday’s senior hurling club match between Ardrahan and Sarsfields.

The flashpoint – involving former Galway hurler Johnny Glynn of Ardrahan – has generated much debate online after it was highlighted during TG4’s live coverage of the game on Sunday.

Both teams advanced to the Galway SHC knockout stages after Sarsfields’ 2-18 to 2-15 victory in Duggan Park, but most of the post-match spotlight focussed on Glynn’s tangle with Sarsfields corner-back Darren Morrissey, late in the first half.

A video replay showed Morrissey pinned to the ground by Glynn, one of whose hands appeared to make contact with the Galway defender’s neck, before the Ardrahan man was dragged away.

Subsequent TV footage showed Morrissey grimacing and pointing to his neck. But after consulting with two of his umpires, the referee brandished a yellow card to both players.

In most such incidents, under GAA rules, the referee is deemed to have dealt with the incident and there the matter lies.

It remains to be seen whether any further action is initiated in this particular case, with the Galway hurling committee declining to comment before it has seen or discussed the referee’s match report.

Glynn starred for Galway during their run to the 2017 All-Ireland SHC title. Subsequently he has spent much of his time Stateside and has played football for New York, but he is back in Ireland for this year’s club campaign.