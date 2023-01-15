John Kiely refused to be drawn on whether Limerick star Aaron Gillane has departed the Treaty hurling squad in the wake of an alleged discipline breach before Christmas.

Gillane, a three-time All-Star, is understood to have been banished from the squad before Christmas for disciplinary reasons and the 27-year-old took no part in their team holiday as they recently spent 10 days between Florida and the Bahamas.

"I don't," Limerick manager Kiely said when asked if he had any comment on the alleged discipline breach having watched his side open their season with a narrow defeat to Cork, 0-20 to 1-16, in the Munster SHL.

It is not yet known whether the Patrickswell attacker will be exiled from the Limerick squad permanently or whether he could return later this season as they start their chase for a fourth All-Ireland SHC title in succession.

Gillane had returned to Limerick training in December but he was togging out for local soccer side Creeves Celtic in the Desmond League in recent weeks while he was on the scoresheet in their 3-3 draw with Breska Rovers last weekend, while Limerick were still on their team trip.

One player who will be back for Limerick, though, is Diarmaid Byrnes with the Hurler of the Year set to return from a "pre-arranged" trip to Dubai in the coming weeks.

Expand Close 15 January 2023; Limerick manager John Kiely makes his way out to the pitch before the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile / Facebook

"Diarmaid is away for a while now. We'll see him hopefully in a few weeks' time again. That's all pre-arranged. We had all that agreed. These guys have to live their lives as well. We don't own them," Kiely said.

"Hurling is a pastime for these guys, not a profession. He's just gone away for a short little while but he'll be back again."