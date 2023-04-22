Nicky Rackard Cup round-up: Donegal and Wicklow maintain perfect starts as Roscommon edge out Louth

Donegal completed their second successive win in the Nicky Rackard Cup as they defeated Armagh by 3-20 to 1-16 at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

A trio of early points by Liam McKinney set the visitors on their way and an own goal in the 10th minute further enhanced their chances as they moved further ahead through Declan Coulter, McKinney and Michael Donaghue.

Leading by 1-10 to 0-8 at the break, the impressive McKinney continued to put daylight between the teams but Armagh were handed a lifeline when Tomás Galvin netted in the 43rd minute.

The free-taking of Fionntán Donnelly brought the hosts to within five points but goals in injury time from Gerry Gilmore and Conor Gartland left ten points between the teams by the final whistle.

Later in the afternoon, Wicklow also maintained their perfect start as they narrowly overcame Fermanagh by 1-14 to 1-12 at St Joseph’s Park, Ederney.

Gavin Weir was the key figure for the visitors in the first-half with his nine points, augmented by 1-1 from Andy O’Brien leaving Wicklow 1-10 to 0-7 clear at the interval.

Five frees from Luca McCusker in that opening half had kept the hosts in the hunt and while both Diarmuid Masterson and O’Brien added scores for Wicklow early in the second-half, McCusker netted in the 41st minute to offer renewed hope to his side.

That momentum was maintained as Luke Evans was dismissed for the visitors soon after with scores from John Paul McGarry, Caolan Duffy and McCusker.

However, two frees from Christopher Moorehouse left Wicklow with sufficient breathing room to withstand some late home pressure, building on last week’s win over Louth.

In Darver, goals proved pivotal for Roscommon, who edged Louth by 5-8 to 1-17 to secure their first win of the campaign.

The visitors led by 3-6 to 0-6 at half-time, with their goals coming through Conor Mulry, Adam Donnelly and Naos Connaughton.

They enhanced their position through a goal from Paddy Fallon within three minutes of the resumption but the hosts fought back through points from Darren Geoghegan, Liam Molloy and Ryan Walsh.

Mulry responded with his second goal of the game in the 65th minute with Walsh’s reply at the opposite end arriving too late to spare Louth their second successive defeat.