| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Nicky Rackard Cup round-up: Donegal and Wicklow maintain perfect starts as Roscommon edge out Louth

12 February 2020; A general view of hurls on the sideline before the Fitzgibbon Cup Final match between UCC and IT Carlow at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds in Glasnevin, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

12 February 2020; A general view of hurls on the sideline before the Fitzgibbon Cup Final match between UCC and IT Carlow at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds in Glasnevin, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

12 February 2020; A general view of hurls on the sideline before the Fitzgibbon Cup Final match between UCC and IT Carlow at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds in Glasnevin, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

12 February 2020; A general view of hurls on the sideline before the Fitzgibbon Cup Final match between UCC and IT Carlow at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds in Glasnevin, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donegal completed their second successive win in the Nicky Rackard Cup as they defeated Armagh by 3-20 to 1-16 at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

A trio of early points by Liam McKinney set the visitors on their way and an own goal in the 10th minute further enhanced their chances as they moved further ahead through Declan Coulter, McKinney and Michael Donaghue.

Most Watched

Privacy