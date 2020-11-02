Nicky Rackard Cup round-up: Clinical Donegal book semi-final berth

Mickey McCann highlighted Donegal's strength in depth as his hurlers booked a Nicky Rackard Cup semi-final spot after seeing off Armagh on Saturday in Letterkenny.

A strong second half sealed victory with Kevin Kealy, Ronan McDermott and Conor O'Grady netting. At half-time, Donegal lost Davin Flynn - who posted five points. "We have a lot of strength in depth," McCann said. "We have a lot of options, compared to Donegal teams from before."

The teams were level, at 0-6 apiece, at half-time. Donegal took charge when Kealy scored a wonderful solo goal.

A long-range shot by Gavin Browne opened up a six-point lead, but Nathan Curry rifled a penalty to the Donegal net to keep Armagh alive. But McDermott won a delivery from Ciarán Matthewson to finish and then O'Grady batted home a third goal.

Scorers - Donegal: C O'Grady 1-2; D Flynn 0-5 (1f); K Kealy, R McDermott 1-0 each; J O'Loughlin 0-2; R Ryan, G Gilmore, D Cullen, G Browne 0-1 each. Armagh: N Curry 1-5 (1-0pen, 5f); C Corvan 0-2; D Magee, S Reneghan 0-1 each

Donegal - L White; G Browne, S Gillespie, M Callaghan; J O'Loughlin, S McVeigh, J Boyle; M Donaghue, C Matthewson; R Ryan, R McDermott, D Cullen; D Flynn, K Kealy, G Gilmore. Subs: C O'Grady, for Flynn (35), J Cronnelly for Ryan (67), PJ McCarron for Matthewson (67).

Armagh - S Doherty; C Clifford, A McGuinness, O Curry; K McKernan, A Fox, T Nevin; P McBride, S Renaghan; F Donnelly, N Curry, C Corvan; D Magee, E McGuinness , M Moan. Subs: S Toal for E.McGuinness (50), Dylan McKenna for Donnelly (50), C Devlin for Renaghan (55).

Ref - J Clarke (Cavan).

Coyne on target as Mayo power into last four

Two wins from two have secured a semi-final spot for Mayo, who followed up a 25-point routing of Monaghan with this 18-point success at Healy Park in Omagh.

Mayo led by 11 points at the interval, and a Jason Coyne goal in the opening minute of the second half put them virtually out of sight.

The visitors were four points to the good by the time they broke for drinks, with Shane Boland, Eoin Delaney, Coyne and Cathal Freeman on target.

Mayo led by 0-14 to 0-3 at the interval, and inside a minute of the second half, Delaney sent Coyne in to rifle home.

Tyrone could make little of the gusting diagonal wind that provided some favour, but they did pull back scores through Casey, Branan Molloy and John McGurk.

Coyne, Boland and Scahill continued to find the range, with Tyrone losing Cormac Munroe to a second booking five minutes from the end.

Scorers - Mayo: S Boland 0-8 (4f); J Coyne 1-3; C Scahill 0-3; A Philips, S Kenny (2f) 0-2 each; D Kenny, C Freeman, S Regan, C Philips, E Delaney, B Morley 0-1 each. Tyrone: D Casey 0-6 (4f, 2 '65); J McGurk, B Molloy, K Morgan 0-1 each.

Mayo - G Kelly; G Nolan, S Coen, J Cassidy; B Hunt, D Kenny, C Freeman; A Philips, S Mulroy; S Kenny, S Boland, C Scahill; J Coyne, B Morley, E Delaney. Subs: S Regan for Hunt, L Hurley for Morley, L Lavin for Delaney, C Henry for Freeman, C Philips for Cassidy.

Tyrone - C McElhatton; L Ó Donnghaile, D Rafferty, SP McKernan; J Ferguson, S Donaghy, B Gormley; C Munroe, C Cross; C Lagan, B McGurk, D Casey; B Molloy, S Óg Grogan, K Morgan. Subs: M Mulgrew for Morgan, John McGurk for Gormley, S O'Hagan for Lagan, P Hughes for Donaghy.

Ref - C Cunning (Antrim).

Indo Sport