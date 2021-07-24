Nickey Rackard round-up: Tyrone and Mayo set up final clash

Tyrone qualified for the Nicky Rackard Cup final with a six-point win over holders Donegal at Carrickmore.

Goals from Conor Grogan and Cain Ferguson helped them to a 2-11 to 1-11 interval led, with Ciaran Mathewson hitting Donegal’s goal.

And they pushed on after the break, with Damian Casey completing an 11-point haul.

Mayo 2-23 Armagh 2-9

Mayo booked their place in the Nickey Rackard Cup final for the second year in row thanks to a 14-point win over Armagh in Carrick-on-Shannon. Captain Keith Higgins led the way for Mayo scoring eleven points for his side to see off a brave challenge from the Orchard county.

The Ulster men led by a single point at half time, with Fionntán Donnelly’s goal right on the whistle sending them in leading 2-5 to 1-7. Mayo had started brightly with Cathal Freeman’s goal five minutes in putting them four clear. Armagh struck back with a goal from the penalty spot by goalkeeper Simon Donnelly not long after as they found their way into the game.

Both sides kept up the pace in the second half, but Mayo, thanks to three points from Higgins inside the opening four minutes, pushed them back in front and they led 1-14 to 2-8 at the second water break. The Armagh challenge wilted in the final quarter and Mayo kept the scoreboard moving with Adrian Phillips putting the full stop on the game with Mayo’s second goal right at the death.