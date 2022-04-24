Nickey Rackard Cup wrap: Wins for Fermanagh and Tyrone with Donegal draw make it good day for Ulster hurling

Donegal 1-22 Roscommon 3-16

MICKEY McCANN was a picture of relief as Ronan McDermott’s late goal snatched a draw for Donegal.

Roscommon had been on the up as Eoin Fitzgerald flicked to the net and Daniel Glynn converted a penalty in Letterkenny.

The Rossies came from five down to draw level with Adam Donnelly hammering in a third goal to completely turn the tide around.

Donegal led 0-12 to 0-8 at the interval, but Roscommon’s trio of goals changed matters.

“Other teams are getting the goals when they need them against us, but we are not getting the goals at all,” McCann lamented. “There are very fine margins in these games, and we just did not close it out.

“We hurled better than Roscommon for most of the match, but they had a few wee purple patches where they got goals. It would have been heart-breaking had we lost and it would have been hard to get morale up again.”

Scorers – Donegal: R McDermott 1-3; D Flynn 0-5 (2f); R Ryan, D Ó Maoileidigh 0-3 each; D Coulter, R Campbell, J O’Loughlin 0-2 each; S McVeigh, D Cullen 0-1 each. Roscommon: D Glynn 1-9 (1-0 pen, 7f); E Fitzgerald 1-2; A Donnelly 1-0; C Dolan 0-3; MJ Egan, C Cosgrove 0-1 each.

Donegal – L White; C O’Grady S Gillespie, G Browne; J O’Loughlin, M Donaghue, S McVeigh; D Ó Maoileidigh, D Cullen; G Gilmore, R McDermott, D Coulter; D Flynn, R Ryan, R Campbell. Sub: L McKinney for Ó Maoileidigh (63).

Roscommon – E Lawless; W Ward, P Kelehan, C Coyle; P Kelly, C Cosgrove, H Rooney; B McGahon, C Coyle; D Glynn, MJ Egan, E Kiernan; B Mulry, C Kennelly, C Dolan. Subs: E Fitzgerald for Coyle (h-t), N Connaughton for Kiernan (h-t) J Martin for McGahon (60), A Donnelly for Rooney (64).

Ref – K Brady (Louth)

****

Fermanagh 2-31 Warwickshire 2-5

Sean Corrigan fired over 11 points as Fermanagh recorded their first win in the Nickey Rackard Cup with a comprehensive victory over Warwickshire in Brewster Park..

John Collins had landed the opening score of the contest for Warwickshire but Fermanagh went on to take control with Tom Keenan tucking to the net in the eighth minute as they moved into a 1-12 to 0-2 advantage by the 26th minute.

Warwickshire bagged a goal of their own as Padraic Creehan flicked a long ball past Erne goalkeeper Mark Curry but Fermanagh continued to tag on points with Corrigan, Barney McAuley and Luca McCusker on target.

The visitors had a second goal when Kelvin McGee rifled home but at the interval Fermanagh led 1-16 to 2-03.

The home side added the first seven points of the second half with Corrigan and Danny Teague among the points while Warwickshire were reduced to 14 men following a red card for Anthony Hands after an off the ball clash.

Creehan registered Warwickshire’s first score in the second half in the 49th minute but with Caolan Duffy blasting in a second Fermanagh goal the home outfit went on to run out 2-31 to 2-5 victors.

Scorers – Fermanagh: S Corrigan 0-11, Caolan Duffy 1-3, B McAuley 0-5 (5f), T Keenan 1-2, D Teague 0-4 (1f), L McCusker 0-2, R Bogue 0-2 (1f), D Bannon 0-1, Ciaran Duffy 0-1. Warwickshire: P Creehan 1-2, J Collins 0-3 (3f), K McGee 1-0

Fermanagh – M Curry; D Bannon, R Porteous, Ciaran Duffy; A Flanagan, R Bogue, B Corrigan; D Teague, C McShea; L McCusker, B McAuley, C Breslin; T Keenan, S Corrigan, Caolan Duffy. Subs: O Johnston for Teague (52), B Duffy for Breslin (52), R McGurn for Bannon (57), B Teehan for Bogue (64), E Cleary for Keenan (67).

Warwickshire – P Hands; M Keane, O Coffey, A Hands; R Murray, N Eames, M Holland; J Collins, A Bannon; A Hayes, P Creehan, K McGee; A Hanley, J Grealish, C Dineen. Subs: D King for Keane (23), C Monahan for Hayes (52), P Sullivan for Dineen (68).

Ref – Brian Keon

****

Tyrone 3-17 Armagh1-15

TYRONE stretched their unbeaten Nickey Rackard Cup run to three games with an eight-point win over Armagh.

A second half hat-trick of goals from Tiarnan Murphy was the highlight of a lively encounter at Páirc Colmcille.

Damian Casey, who finished with 10 points, shot the home side into a three-point lead early on, before Shea Harvey found the range to get the Orchard challenge going.

Paddy McBride and Ryan Gaffney were on target for Armagh, before Harvey raced through to bury his shot and push Armagh ahead by two points.

Just before half-time, CJ McGourty and Casey had the sides level on 0-10 to 1-7 after adding points to their name.

Murphy grabbed the first of his three goals in the 40th minute, and while Dean Gaffney kept Armagh in touch from placed balls, Murphy completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute as Armagh slipped to a third defeat and out of contention for the title.

Scorers – Tyrone: T Murphy 3-1; D Casey 0-10 (7f); R Slane 0-3; CJ McGourty 0-2; S Grogan 0-1. Armagh: S Harvey 1-3; D Gaffney 0-4 (3 f, 1 ’65); P McBride 0-3; R Gaffney 0-2; E McGuinness, T Nevin, N Lennon 0-1 each.

Tyrone – C McElhatton; O McKee, L Devlin, R Devlin; D Begley, C Kearns, T Morgan; C Grogan, B McGurk; A Kelly, R Slane, CJ McGourty; T Murphy, D Casey, S Óg Grogan. Subs: D Rafferty for R Devlin, F Devlin for Kearns, R Weir for A Kelly, A Crossan for Slane, C Lagan for C Grogan.

Armagh – F Woods; C Rice, A McGuinness, P Quinn; S McKearney, K McKernan, D Bridges; N Lennon, P McBride; T Nevin, D Gaffney, D Magee; E McGuinness, R Gaffney, S Harvey. Subs: T O’Hare for Magee, S Toal for Bridges, N Curry for O’Hare, K Laverty for Harvey.

REF – T Conway (Derry)