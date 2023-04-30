Niall Arthur points Monaghan to victory over Warwickshire

Monaghan 2-26 Warwickshire 1-4

Monaghan get their first win in the Lory Meagher Cup. Photo: Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Niall Arthur led Monaghan to their first win in their Lory Meagher cup campaign shooting 11 points.

Having opened up a lead of 2-13 to 0-3 points the home side had this fixture well wrapped up by half time.

Warwickshire offered little resistance with the sides trading points in the opening 5 minutes before Thomas Hughes was found out wide with a great diagonal ball in the sixth minute and used his pace and skill to cut back inside the visitors defence and finish to the net.

Ethan Flynn making a first start for Monaghan raised a second green flag in the 26th minute.

Warwickshire did get a goal of their own from the impressive Jack Grealish at the centre of the field while the homeside had another one marked off for an infringement in the square.

They finished the game with 14 players after Ciaran Guinan received a straight red for an off the ball incident.

Scorers – Monaghan: N Arthur 0-11 (5f, 1 ’65); E Flynn 1-5 (2f); T Hughes 1-4; N Garland 0-3; D Hughes 0-1. Warwickshire: R Murray 1-0, N Eames 0-2, J Grealish 0-1, L Hand 0-1 (1f).

Monaghan –H Byrne; J Guinan, P Finnegan, C McHugh; C Flynn, K Crawley, D Hughes; C Merrick, N Garland; N Arthur, S Lambe, A Kenny; T Hughes, P Malone, E Flynn. Subs: C Guinan for Merrick, P Heavin for Arthur, C McNally for Finnegan, J Slevin for Lambe, E Walsh for Kenny, R Andrews for Malone.

Warwickshire – C Cummins; J O’Connor, D Ryan, C Shalvey; M Keane, J Collins, M Holland; R Murray, J Grealish; N Eames, A Hanley, O Coffey; B O’Sullivan, L Hands, A Hands. Subs: N Lenihan for Holland, K Murphy for O’Sullivan, P McMahon for Eames, P Lancaster for Hands, S Clarke for Ryan.

Ref– P Owens (Down)