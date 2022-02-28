NHL Division 2B round-up: Maiden win for Sligo as Derry and Donegal also reign

Here’s how the Allianz NHL Division 2B fared last weekend.

Sligo 1-24 London 1-15

Sligo got their first win of this year’s league but made hard work of their nine-point defeat of 12-man London at a blustery Bekan in Co Mayo.

The Exiles had three players dismissed, with Sligo finishing with 14 players, and it was the 23rd-minute red card for Ronan Crowley that ultimately scuppered London’s chances.

Crowley had bagged 0-6, but his day was over following an off-the-ball incident that earned him a straight red card.

London, for whom Donal Hannon and Jack Goulding impressed, led by 0-12 to 0-10 following a wind-assisted opening half. Sligo, with talisman forward Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch and Rory McHugh to the fore, improved in the second half. O’Kelly-Lynch shot 0-10 and it was his long-range free attempt that came off the upright which led to a match-turning goal after 49 minutes – Thomas Cawley converting the rebound.

London’s Richard Lombard got a 66th-minute goal.

Derry 4-24 Mayo1-14

Derry proved too strong as they fired home a brace of goals in both halves to brush aside Mayo yesterday, with Deaghlan Foley hitting 1-4.

Once again the February weather made its presence felt at Owenbeg, where Derry, aided by a powerful breeze blowing from the scoreboard end, raced to a 14-point lead at half-time.

Mayo’s Ryan Butler scored the first goal of the game, slotting home after a goalkeeping mishap, but after that Derry assumed control.

Cormac O’Doherty was unerring from the dead ball, before goals from John Mullan and Odhrán McKeever rubber-stamped Derry’s authority on the first half. Goals from Seán Kelly and Foley stretched their lead to a match-winning one at 4-18 to 1-5 midway through the second period.

A brace of frees from the evergreen Keith Higgins and a fifth point from Sean Kenny kept Mayo tipping along.

Donegal 2-16 Wicklow 3-8

How times have changed. Donegal carved out a five-point win in the league over the Garden County on their own patch.

Donegal had much sharper hurlers, were more fluent in their skills, and full-forward Davin Flynn was a typical example as he fired over four points as they built up 2-8 to 0-3 lead by half-time.

Wicklow put on a much better showing in the second half – on the scoreboard at least – but their first-touch hurling continued to let them down.

Full-forward Seanie Germaine fired home 1-3, two of the points from frees, together with further goals from corner-forward Torna Mulconry and centre-forward John Toomey which narrowed the gap considerably.

But with Flynn continuing to excel for Donegal, there was little chance of Wicklow catching the Ulster raiders.