Newlywed Shane Beston scores 3-3 in Ballygiblin triumph over St Kieran’s

A first-half hat-trick of goals from Shane Beston proved crucial as Cork’s Ballygiblin retained the AIB Munster Club JHC with victory over St Kieran’s of Limerick at Mallow earlier today.

With Cork County Board opting to put forwards its champions at premier junior grade (previously lower intermediate) rather than junior A, Ballygiblin had a chance to make history after putting back-to-back county titles together and a 3-2 to 0-7 half-time lead after playing against the wind put them in a good position.

Beston – who married his fiancée Emma Coughlan on yesterday – was in flying form, striking for the first goal in the 12th minute, making it 1-1 to 0-2 after good work from Cathail O’Mahony and Seán O’Sullivan. Then, on 17 minutes, he netted again following a good delivery from Killian Roche, leaving the North Cork side 2-2 to 0-3 in front.

While St Kieran’s captain Ian Mackessy reduced the deficit to two points with a series of good scores from dead balls, they were unable to reduce the gap further and in the extended added time – necessitated due to an early injury to St Kieran’s attacked James Muckell – Beston struck again, reacting after O’Mahony’s point attempt hit the post.

A superb individual point from Beston extended the lead on the restart while Joseph O’Sullivan came to the fore with his accuracy from placed balls. Though Mackessy continued to take what opportunities came St Kieran’s way, Ballygiblin ensured that no goalscoring opportunities were allowed.

They had eased 10 points clear by the end and now face Dublin’s Commercials or Horeswood from Wexford in the All-Ireland semi-final in a fortnight.

Scorers:

Ballygiblin: S Beston 3-3, J O’Sullivan 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 65).

St Kieran’s: I Mackessy 0-10 (0-8f, 0-1 65), D Treacy 0-1.

TEAMS:

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy, J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; D Flynn, D Barry, S Beston; C O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, J O’Sullivan.

Subs: K Duggan for Barry (27, injured), D Sheehan for Lewis (53).

ST KIERAN’S: C Ambrose; D Mulcahy, P McCarthy, A Heffernan; JB Harnett, B McCarthy, C McEnery; S Ryan, M Shine; D Treacy, J McCarthy, C Mann; I Mackessy, J Muckell, E McEnery.

Subs: D Nolan for Muckell (11, injured), A Molyneaux for Mann (43), M Flynn for Nolan (53).

Referee: C Doyle (Tipperary).