Newly-appointed Wexford senior hurling boss Keith Rossiter reveals impressive backroom team

Keith Rossiter has unveiled an impressive coaching ticket after being officially ratified as Wexford’s new senior hurling manager on Tuesday night.

The former Wexford defender will be joined next season by David Franks as lead coach, Éanna Martin as assistant coach, Damien Fitzhenry as goalkeeping coach and Frank Flannery as skills coach.

Additional members of the backroom team will be announced at Wexford’s next county board meeting.

Rossiter retired from inter-county hurling in January 2015 and subsequently served as a senior selector under Davy Fitzgerald before taking charge of the Wexford U-20s, guiding them to successive Leinster final appearances in the past two seasons.

His backroom team appears to tick several boxes as Wexford seek to bounce back from a deflating second season under former boss Darragh Egan, which saw the Slaneysiders flirt with championship disaster, losing to Westmeath before a dramatic last-day victory over Kilkenny staved off relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Franks is a former Offaly hurler who played a key coaching role with Ballygunner in their history-making All-Ireland club triumph last year.

Flannery has vast coaching experience at club and county level, not just in his native Cork but in Wexford (with Oulart-The Ballagh) and Waterford.

Fitzhenry is a Wexford goalkeeping legend and two-time All-Star whose senior career spanned 17 years before his 2010 retirement, crowned by All-Ireland deliverance in 1996.

Martin previously worked with Rossiter at U-20 level after a lengthy senior career, both outfield and in goals, winning a Leinster SHC medal as Fitzgerald’s sub ‘keeper in 2019.