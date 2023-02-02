New Tipperary boss Liam Cahill hands out four NHL debut for opener against Laois

New Tipperary manager Liam Cahill is set to hand out four National Hurling League debuts for the Premier’s opener against Laois on Saturday night.

Johnny Ryan, Gearóid O’Connor, Cian O’Dwyer and Sean Ryan are all newcomers in Cahill’s side that also sees a handful of experienced regulars in the team.

Michael Breen, better known as a midfielder with Tipperary, is named at full back where he is flanked by Cathal Barrett and Johnny Ryan. Noel McGrath captains the side from midfield with brothers Brian and John also included in the starting side.

The game also sees Ballingarry clubmates Cahill and Willie Maher go head to head as Maher is the Laois manager.

Tipperary (NHL v Laois): Barry Hogan; C Barrett, M Breen, J Ryan; B O’Mara, R Maher, B McGrath; N McGrath, C Stakelum; S Kennedy, G O’Connor, C O’Dwyer; J McGrath, P Maher, S Ryan.