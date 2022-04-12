New 'Pairc' set for attendance record as Cork host champions Limerick

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is set to host a crowd of close to 40,000 for this Sunday's Munster SHC clash of All-Ireland champions Limerick and hosts Cork. Photo: Sportsfile

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is on course to host its biggest crowd since its redevelopment when Cork and Limerick renew their rivalry in the opening round of the Munster SHC round-robin this Sunday.

The All-Ireland final repeat could draw 40,000 to Leeside, based on early ticket sales and projections. That would be in excess of the 34,607 that were in the Páirc when the sides met there in the 2018 round-robin, a Saturday night in early June when the impetus from a new hurling structure was still being felt.

But post-Covid, GAA officials in Munster will be encouraged by the interest in the game, especially so early in the year by traditional comparison, an early test of the split-season impact.

Tickets for both stands went on general sale last week and were quickly sold out but that doesn’t mean there is not still availability in those stands as other tickets are on sale within the counties.

Interest in terrace tickets, however, would suggest that the crowd will be beyond 35,000 and close to 40,000, a strong expression of interest in two of the top three hurling teams at present.

It could potentially yield around €750,000 and give the Cork County Board a decent pay-day for a stadium that, between Covid and the absence of the right pairings, has not had many big days since its redevelopment was completed in 2017. In 2020, it was revealed in the GAA’s annual report that the debt on the venue, on foot of its redevelopment, was in excess of €30m.

Limerick demolished Cork in last year’s All-Ireland final but had a poor league, heightening interest in what their reaction will be over the coming weeks.

GAA attendances have been slightly down, according to GAA director-general Tom Ryan, on the last comparable season, 2019, but revenues are on a par, he confirmed last week.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

