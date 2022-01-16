New faces shine for experimental Kilkenny as Brian Cody’s 24th season in charge commences with victory over Laois

Brian Cody's 24th season in charge of the Cats kicked off in customary style as an experimental Kilkenny side found their stride in the second half to ease away from Laois in this afternoon's Walsh Cup clash at John Locke Park in Callan.

Cody didn’t include any regulars in his match-day squad in what was a learning mission ahead of the League next month and the 11-time All-Ireland-winning manager found out plenty with newcomers Emmet Landy, Colm Prenderville, David Blanchfield and Robbie Buckley staking a claim.

Kilkenny struggled early on as Laois hit the ground running but they were level at the first water break, 1-2 to 0-5, when Landy took advantage of some sloppy defending to fire his debut goal in the 13th minute.

The visitors were the better side in the opening half, though, with Ross King King leading the line up front while half-backs Ryan Mullaney and Podge Delaney were also on top in defence with the latter firing over a nice score from distance to put them three ahead, 0-9 to 1-3.

The home side finished the half the better, however, to leave the minimum between the sides and Laois had the advantage back out to three points in the 45th minute when Enda Rowland sailed over his second long-range free, 0-18 to 1-12.

Kilkenny found another gear through Landy, Luke Scanlon and Shane Walsh to fire seven of the next nine points before the second water break as they started to ground down Laois in typical style to lead by two, 1-19 to 0-20.

It was much the same in the final quarter as Buckley shone brightest with three neat points from play as a new-look Kilkenny started off with a win ahead of next Saturday's tie away to Wexford, where a final place against Dublin is up for grabs.

SCORERS – Kilkenny: S Walsh 0-9 (7f), E Landy 1-2, C Prenderville, R Buckley 0-3 each, S Murphy, L Scanlon, S Donnelly 0-2 each, N Brennan, D Blanchfield, C Heary, S Morrisey 0-1 each.

Laois: R King 0-12 (10f), J Kelly 0-3, E Rowland (2f), S Bergin 0-2 each, B Conroy, J Lennon, R Broderick, P Delaney, P Purcell 0-1 each.

KILKENNY – L Dunphy; M Butler, J Burke, N MacMahon; D Blanchfield, C Heary, S Murphy; N Brennan, T Dunne; C Prenderville, E Landy, L Scanlon; C Bolger, S Walsh, S Morrissey.

Subs: D O'Keeffe for MacMahon, A Brennan for N Brennan, R Buckley for Dunne and S Donnelly for Bolger (all half-time), E O'Shea for Landy (56) and C Wallace for Heary (66).

LAOIS – E Rowland; D Conway, S Downey, D Hartnett; P Delaney, L O’Connell, R Mullaney; J Kelly, F Fennell; P Purcell, B Conroy, R Broderick; J Lennon, M Dowling, R King.

Subs: S Bergin for Lennon and F Flanagan for Conway (both half-time), W Dunphy for Dowling and S Maher for Broderick (both 52), A Corby for Fennell and P Dunne for Hartnett (both 62).

REF – R Fitzsimons (Offaly)