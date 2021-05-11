Neil McManus: Antrim in groove but with room to improve

Maybe it reads like a bravura prediction that there’s more to come, or alternatively a wise old head trying to dampen down the hype … but chances are this is just how Neil McManus views it.

“We still have to improve a significant amount, actually,” he stressed. “But today is good.”

Better than good, you suspect, if you were to judge from the Cushendall player’s joyous reaction after he landed the crucial point against Clare, a strike launched from so far back he might well have been in a different time zone.

As landmark Antrim results go, there have been few days to match Sunday’s uplifting two-point victory. In their first game back among the Allianz Hurling League heavyweights, they surged from six down after just 13 minutes to win by two.

McManus has seen it all, more bad days than good, during a long career with the Saffron. Back at the outset, in the 2007 league, the rookie shot 1-3 from play as they eclipsed a previously buoyant Dublin under the Casement Park lights. Three years later, against the same opposition, McManus converted eight frees to help Antrim surge from behind for a famous qualifier victory.

But while he stresses that 2010 was championship and “that makes it important”, arguably more so than a one-off league game, it’s equally clear that he views Sunday as something to build on. Especially coming after last year’s promotion and Joe McDonagh Cup success.

“We had good performances in the league before and sometimes they are against experimental teams. That was good today, very, very enjoyable in the same way, but this is more part of a process, rather than a one-off big win,” he cautioned.

“It’s another big game (away to Kilkenny this Sunday) in the sense that it is a building block for us and we will take it on its merits, get the wounds and the knocks sorted out and prepare again.”

McManus accepted that some of the early-season pressure is off but insisted: “We are not that worried about pressure, to be honest. We are just hurling away and really, really enjoying it.

“What’s not to enjoy? We are back playing, getting to mark Tony Kelly there for bits and pieces, the best players in the country, so that’s where you need to test yourself.”