National hurling league: Wexford v Galway, Cork v Limerick – What time, what TV channel and all you need to know about Saturday’s big games

WEXFORD V GALWAY
Where, when and what TV channel?
Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5.0, J Keenan (Wicklow), Live TG4
VERDICT
Wexford should bounce into this game – which doubles as the Walsh cup final - after a last gaps Richie Lawlor goal gave them a win against Kilkenny under the new lights.
Verdict: Wexford
CORK V LIMERICK
Where, when and what TV channel?
Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30, F Horgan (Tipperary), Live RTÉ2/RTÉ Player
VERDICT
Limerick timed their run to perfection last year, winning just one league game before roaring to another All-Ireland title. Expect plenty of shadow boxing in this year’s league but Cork might be more eager to generate some momentum under new manager Pat Ryan.
Verdict: Cork
SATUIRDAY’S OTHER HURLING FIXTRURES
NHL DIVISION 1B ROUND 1
Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, 2.0, C Mooney (Dublin)
The official start of the post-Brian Cody era for Kilkenny. Antrim can make life difficult for anyone in Belfast but Derek Lyng’s men can emerge on top.
Verdict: Kilkenny
Tipperary v Laois, Semple stadium, 5.0, T Gleeson (Dublin)
Two Ballingarry clubmates in Liam Cahill and Willie Maher face off as managers of Tipperary and Laois respectively but Tipp should have enough.
Verdict: Tipperary
NHL DIVISION 2A ROUND 1
Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.0, T Walsh (Waterford)
Verdict: Kildare
Derry v Kerry, Celtic Park, 2.0, C McDonald (Antrim)
Verdict: Kerry
NHL DIVISION 2B ROUND 1
Meath v Wicklow, Navan, 2.0, C Doyle (Tipp)
Verdict: Meath
Donegal v Sligo, Letterkenny, 2.0, T Conway (Derry)
Verdict: Donegal
Tyrone v London, Dungannon, 7.0, P Owens (Down)
Verdict: Tyrone
NHL DIVISION 3A ROUND 1
Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones, 2.0, A McAleer (Donegal)
Verdict: Monaghan
Louth v Armagh, Darver, 1.0, C Daly (Wicklow)
Verdict: Armagh
Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 2.0, N Malone (Clare)
Verdict: Mayo
NHL DIVISION 3B ROUND 1
Longford v Cavan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.0, M Farrell (Cavan)
Verdict: Longford
Warwickshire v Leitrim, Páirc na hÉireann, 2.30, K Parke (Antrim)