National hurling league: Wexford v Galway, Cork v Limerick – What time, what TV channel and all you need to know about Saturday’s big games

WEXFORD V GALWAY

ALLIANZ HL DIVISION 1A ROUND 1

Where, when and what TV channel?

Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5.0, J Keenan (Wicklow), Live TG4

VERDICT

Wexford should bounce into this game – which doubles as the Walsh cup final - after a last gaps Richie Lawlor goal gave them a win against Kilkenny under the new lights.

Verdict: Wexford

CORK V LIMERICK

Where, when and what TV channel?

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30, F Horgan (Tipperary), Live RTÉ2/RTÉ Player

VERDICT

Limerick timed their run to perfection last year, winning just one league game before roaring to another All-Ireland title. Expect plenty of shadow boxing in this year’s league but Cork might be more eager to generate some momentum under new manager Pat Ryan.

Verdict: Cork

SATUIRDAY’S OTHER HURLING FIXTRURES

NHL DIVISION 1B ROUND 1

Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, 2.0, C Mooney (Dublin)

The official start of the post-Brian Cody era for Kilkenny. Antrim can make life difficult for anyone in Belfast but Derek Lyng’s men can emerge on top.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Tipperary v Laois, Semple stadium, 5.0, T Gleeson (Dublin)

Two Ballingarry clubmates in Liam Cahill and Willie Maher face off as managers of Tipperary and Laois respectively but Tipp should have enough.

Verdict: Tipperary

NHL DIVISION 2A ROUND 1

Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.0, T Walsh (Waterford)

Verdict: Kildare

Derry v Kerry, Celtic Park, 2.0, C McDonald (Antrim)

Verdict: Kerry

NHL DIVISION 2B ROUND 1

Meath v Wicklow, Navan, 2.0, C Doyle (Tipp)

Verdict: Meath

Donegal v Sligo, Letterkenny, 2.0, T Conway (Derry)

Verdict: Donegal

Tyrone v London, Dungannon, 7.0, P Owens (Down)

Verdict: Tyrone

NHL DIVISION 3A ROUND 1

Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones, 2.0, A McAleer (Donegal)

Verdict: Monaghan

Louth v Armagh, Darver, 1.0, C Daly (Wicklow)

Verdict: Armagh

Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 2.0, N Malone (Clare)

Verdict: Mayo

NHL DIVISION 3B ROUND 1

Longford v Cavan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.0, M Farrell (Cavan)

Verdict: Longford

Warwickshire v Leitrim, Páirc na hÉireann, 2.30, K Parke (Antrim)