Sunday 10 March 2019

National Hurling League quarter-final line-up confirmed after dramatic final day

Tipperary booked a place in the league quarter-final after beating Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The quarter-final line-up has been finalised after a dramatic final day in the Allianz Hurling League.

In Division 1A, Wexford roared back from a five-point half time deficit to beat Kilkenny while Tipperary thumped Cork, with Dublin topping Division 1B after Waterford edged Galway at Walsh Park.

Limerick easily defeated Laois in the first quarter-final last night, with the remaining three last eight ties being played next weekend due to the postponement of the aforementioned three fixtures last weekend.

The remaining quarter-final ties are Tipperary vs Dublin, Clare vs Waterford and Galway vs Wexford.

Limerick will face the winners of Tipperary vs Dublin in the semi-final, with the victors of Clare vs Waterford and Galway vs Wexford also doing battle.

