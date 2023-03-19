Independentie
Search
Search
Sunday, 19 March 2023 | 9.3°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Close
Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng is hoping to qualify for the league semi-finals at the first attempt. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
/
Dylan O'Connell
March 19 2023 01:03 PM
Round five of the National Hurling League kicks off at 1.45pm and you can follow all the action all the action in our live blog.