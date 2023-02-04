National Hurling League Division 2A: Kerry finish strong to overpower Derry as Lilies rout Carlow

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIV 2A

Derry 0-14 Kerry 2-22

A powerful final quarter saw Kerry run out handsome winners over Derry in the NHL Division 2A clash at Celtic Park.

Free-taker Padraig Boyle top scored with eleven points, while second half majors from Eoin Ross and Paudie O’Connor drove the final two nails in Derry’s coffin.

Despite playing into the breeze, wafting in from the Foyle Bridge side, Kerry drew first blood when chief target man Padraig Boyle converted an early free.

Two James Friel points, however, handed Derry an early one-point lead. Better news for Derry soon followed when Kerry’s Colin Walsh was given his marching orders for a strike in the 4th minute of play.

The Kingdom didn’t panic. A brace of points from play by Daniel Collins and that man Boyle restored Kerry’s lead to 0-6 to 0-2 after 15 minutes.

Derry’s best score of the first half from Paul Cleary left the home side trailing 0-8 to 0-5. But despite playing with just 14 men, the visitors stretched their lead to six points with points from the dancing Shane Conway and a third from midfielder Daniel Collins.

Derry hit a decent spell late in the half with points from John Mullan and Cormac O’Doherty’s first score of the game.

But two Boyle frees deep into injury time left Kerry in control at the break, leading 0-13 to 0-8.

Derry started the second half brightly and pulled the scoreboard back to 0-17 to 0-14. But after that the Oakleafers ran out of steam. Kerry, by contrast, hit an unanswered 2-5 to run out handsome winners.

Scorers- Derry: J Friel 0-5 (5f), C O’Doherty 0-4 (4f), R Mullan, M McGrath, C O’Reilly, J Mullan and P Cleary 0-1 each.

Kerry: P Boyle 0-11 (11f), E Ross 1-1, P O’Connor 1-0, D Collins 0-3, S Conway, D Griffin and K Carmody 0-2 each, D Goggins 0-1

Derry: E Mullholland 5, S Cassidy 7, M Craig 6, R Mullan 6,S F Quinn 6, R Mullan 8, M McGrath, C O’Reilly 6, J Mullan 8, C O’Doherty 8, P Cleary 7, D McGilligan 7, J Friel 9, P Neilis 6, R McSorley 6. Subs: C O’Kane 6 for Ro Mullan (HT), C Quinn 6 for R McSorley (51), C Gough 6 for P Neilis (60), A Duffin 6 for P Cleary (65), D Kelly 6 for C O’Reilly (70)

Kerry: J O’Halloran 8, C O’Keeffe 7, T Brick 8, E Murphy 7, E Leen 7, M Boyle 9, E Ross 7, F McKessy 7, D Collins 8, S Conway 6, C Walsh 7, D Griffin 8, N Mulcahy 7, D Goggin 8, P Boyle 9. Subs: K O’Connor 6 for T Brick (HT), B Barrett 6 for N Mulchay (HT), K Carmody 6 for D Goggin (55), P O’Connor 6 for E Murphy (55), P Lucid 6 for P Boyle (63)

Kildare 0-25 Carlow 0-11

Kildare romped to a comprehensive win over Carlow in the opening round of the Allianz Hurling League at Netwatch Cullen Park yesterday afternoon.

Less than 24 hours after helping Naas CBS footballers reach their fifth successive Bro. Bosco Cup final, 18-year-old Cian Boran played a starring role on his first senior league appearance. One of three Boran brothers in the Kildare team, Cian’s pace and movement caused at a lot of problems for an understrength Carlow team.

Kildare had the better of the first half but struggled to really make it count on the scoreboard, and a 0-10 to 0-6 scoreline at the break didn’t tell the full story.

David Herity’s team were far more ruthless and clinical in the second half, with captain James Burke leading the way. Kildare had matched their first half tally of ten points by the 50th minute

A free from inside his own 45 was the highlight of Burke's superb individual display and only a terrific save from Brian Treacy in the 58th minute denied him a goal that would have crowned his performance.

Carlow kept plugging away and only a good save from Paddy McKenna kept out a powerful Ciaran Kavanagh but they will need the introduction of some of their more high profile players in the coming weeks to strengthen their ranks.

Scorers: Kildare - J Burke 0-11 (9 frees), G Keegan 0-2, Cian Boran 0-2, P Dolan 0-2, D Flaherty 0-2, C McCabe 0-2 C Dowling 0-1, J Byrne 0-1, B Byrne 0-1, Conan Boran 0-1

Carlow - K McDonald 0-3 (0-1f, 0-1’65), R Coady 0-1, F Fitzpatrick 0-1, J Nolan 0-2, C Whelan 0-1 (f), F O'Toole 0-1 (f), J Treacy 0-1, E Kelly 0-1 (f).

KILDARE: P McKenna 7; N O Muineacháin 7, S Leacy 8, Conan Boran 7; J Travers 7, R Boran 7, C Shanahan 7; P Dolan 7, C McCabe 7; J Byrne 7, G Keegan 7, J Burke 9; B Byrne 7, C Dowling 7, Cian Boran 8. Subs: D Qualter 6 for Cian Boran, 48; D Flaherty 7 for Dowling, 53; S Christanseen 6 for R Boran, 58; K Aherne 6 for Byrne, 58; C Byrne for Leacy, 66.

CARLOW: B Tracey 7; P Doyle 6, C Lawlor 6, J McCullagh 6; T Lawlor 6, K McDonald 7, N Bolger 6; R Coady 6, F Fitzpatrick 6; J Nolan 6, C Whelan 6, F O'Toole 6; J Tracey 6, J Doyle 6, C Kavanagh 6. Subs: E Kealy 6 for Whelan, 12; JP Treacy for O'Toole, 53; E English for JP Treacy, 63; D Dunne for Coady, 64.

REF: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).