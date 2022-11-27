Naas put up brave fight but Ballyhale’s class shines through as they book place in Leinster final

IN cold print, it all looks boringly predictable: a 12-point cruise for last season’s All-Ireland runners-up. Nothing to see here, move along.

All of which is unfair to the point of cruelty on Naas, who hurled up a first half storm in Croke Park only to head for their dressing-room trailing by a point, 1-11 to 1-10.

At that point, you feared the worst for the Kildare men – and a two-goal salvo in the space of 30 seconds, around the 39-minute mark, ensured a straight-forward victory for Ballyhale Shamrocks and shattered any last pretence of a fairytale.

To the credit of a battling albeit clearly tiring Naas, this Leinster semi-final never quite mutated into a hammering, and Ballyhale still only led by seven before rattling off the last five points during the fourth quarter.

Thus, the red-hot favourites advance to another provincial final, back at HQ next Sunday, having matched the 12-point spread. How do the bookies manage it, time after time?

Naas had caused a minor tremor by toppling first-time Offaly winners Shinrone at the quarter-final stage. But the prospects of the ultimate earthquake appeared remote in the extreme for the 9/1 outsiders before throw-in.

The reality of the opening quarter could not have been further removed from those odds.

Incredibly, Naas led by 1-5 to 0-2 after Niall Sheridan tapped over a 15th minute free after an addled Darren Mullen was pinged for fouling Cathal Dowling before the ball had reached his attacking orbit.

By that juncture, even more incredibly, Naas had already seen a further three goal attempts saved while shooting a handful of wides and undercooking another couple of efforts.

In short, they were monopolising possession and the entire tempo of the game, their star-studded Kilkenny opponents harried and hassled into several uncharacteristic turnovers.

The Naas goal, when it finally arrived in the eighth minute, was almost to be expected given the early flow of this game towards the Davin Stand goals.

Kevin Aherne created the initial opening for Brian Byrne, whose shot was saved by Dean Mason – but the ‘keeper was helpless as Cathal Dowling fired home the rebound.

It’s not as if Ballyhale weren’t forewarned: Mason had brilliantly denied Byrne a second minute goal, and subsequently blocked Sheridan’s ground-stroke after the livewire Dowling had again escaped the clutches of his marker.

Still, for all their early dominance, the suspicion lurked that Naas would pay for their early profligacy. Six of their eight first half wides had been clocked by the 16th minute, after which Ballyhale belatedly got motoring and started to eat into their deficit.

Key to that was the award of a 21st minute penalty, won by Colin Fennelly and dispatched by TJ Reid, ‘keeper Cormac Gallagher getting a touch but unable to keep the sliotar out.

Reid, who become a father for the first time during the week, would finish the contest with 1-6 and several trademark assists. Soon after the penalty, Eoin Cody brought them level for the first time on 22 minutes; then Adrian Mullen gave them their first lead two minutes later.

Their slender half-time lead had stretched to three before Joey Cuddihy (with a soaring catch and finish) claimed their second goal, followed straight afterwards by a third, Eoin Cody capitalising on the advantage rule to bury a speculative daisy-cutter from fully 25 metres after being fouled in the build-up.

Game, set and semi-final, although several vanquished Naas men – notably centre-back Rian Boran in the first half and freetaker Jack Sheridan all through – deserve special mention.

SCORERS

Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid 1-6 (1-0 pen, 4f), A Mullen 0-4, E Cody 1-2, J Cuddihy 1-0, R Corcoran, D Corcoran, P Mullen 0-3 each, E Reid 0-1.

Naas: J Sheridan 0-12 (9f), C Dowling 1-0, K Whelan 0-2, H Carroll, J Burke 0-1 each.

TEAMS

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS - D Mason; D Mullen, J Holden, K Corcoran; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, P Mullen; J Cuddihy, TJ Reid, A Mullen; E Kenneally, C Fennelly, E Cody.

Subs: N Shortall for Cuddihy (50), B Butler for K Corcoran (62), E Reid for A Mullen (62).

NAAS – C Gallagher; J McKeon, R Kelly, P O’Donoghue; H Carroll, R Boran, K Whelan; C Boran, S Leacy; K Aherne, J Sheridan, J Burke; C Sheridan, B Byrne, C Dowling.

Subs: C Dowling for Aherne (49), F O’Sullivan for Kelly (56), D Mac Donncha for R Boran (59), R Monaghan for Burke (61), L Walsh for Sheridan (62),

REF – T Gleeson (Dublin)



