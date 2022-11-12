Naas demolish Shinrone to move into Leinster SHC semi-final

Jack Sheridan of Naas celebrates after the AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final match between Naas and Shinrone at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Naas set down a real marker of intent with a very impressive 4-21 to 0-18 demolition of Offaly hurling champions, Shinrone in Newbridge on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides were entering virgin territory at this grade of competition but Naas adapted much better, playing with real physicality and quality to grind the life out of Shinrone – they were without full forward Ciaran Cleary, so influential in the Offaly campaign but now in Melbourne.

The fifteen point losing margin was a bit harsh on Shinrone. They were not that bad and they were still in with a chance Playing against the wind in the first half, the Naas attack were much more clinical and goals from Charlie Sheridan and Kevin Aherne helped them to a deserved 2-7 to 0-8 half time lead.

Shinrone fought hard in the second half and got it back to four points on a couple of occasion but a 43rd minute goal from James Burke gave Naas a 3-13 to 0-14 lead. It was all over and Naas finished with all guns blazing as man of the match Jack Sheridan got their fourth goal in the 54th minute – Shinrone finished with fourteen men as Michael Cleary was red carded with eight minutes left.

Scorers:

Naas: J Sheridan 1-11 (10f), K Aherne 1-1, J Burke and C Sheridan 1-0 each, B Byrne, S Leacy and C Dowling 0-2 each, K Whelan, H Carroll, C Doran (f) 0-1 each.

Shinrone: D Morkan 0-11 (11f), D Maher 0-2, K Sampson (sideline), D Cleary, L Watkins, S Cleary and J Sampson 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

NAAS – C Gallagher; J McKeon, R Kelly, P O'Donoghue; K Whelan, R Boran, H O'Carroll; S Gainey, S Leacy; K Aherne, J Burke, C Sheridan; B Byrne, J Sheridan, C Dowling. Subs - C Boran for Whelan (42m), L Walsh for Aherne (58m), F O'Sullivan for Sheridan (60m), R Monaghan for Byrne (60m), Conor Dowling for Burke (62m).

SHINRONE - E Cleary; D Crean, P Cleary, D O'Meara; K Sampson, M Cleary, D Maher; D Cleary, L Watkins; S Cleary, D Morkan, A Cleary; P Cleary, C Doughan, J Sampson. Subs - A Landy for D Cleary (44m), DJ McLoughlin for Paul Cleary (54m), D Landy for Watkins (58m),

Referee – C Flynn (Westmeath).