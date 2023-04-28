‘Myself and Darragh would be very close’ – Antrim’s Darren Gleeson facing Egan, his Wexford rival and friend

Both are former Tipperary goalkeepers and will try to read each other’s mind in Leinster duel

Like just about everybody else, Darren Gleeson identified the manager in Darragh Egan long before he ever became one.

It’s a universal experience.

Ask anyone who has spent any significant time in Egan’s company and they’ll tell you – generally before being asked as well – how they always knew Egan was destined for a bib and a whistle.

The inherent leadership traits. The active role he took at a very young age in reshaping his club’s juvenile structure. His swift ascension to the job of principal in the school in Puckane.

“Myself and Darragh would be very close,” says Gleeson ahead of a meeting of old friends on the sideline in Wexford Park, “but I have great admiration of him as well. It’s been like that from day one with Darragh. He’s always been a leader in whatever set-up he’s been in.

​“Just talk to the people in his own club, the work he did with juveniles as a young person himself. The leadership he has shown. And obviously becoming a principal at a young age in a good size school.”

They go way back.

The pair were part of the Tipp panel in 2010; Gleeson as back-up to Brendan Cummins and Egan as a forward, when they slayed the beast and stopped Kilkenny one short of a five-in-a-row.

It was a seminal moment for Tipperary hurling, an almost mythical summer. But the bond was soldered when Egan was brought back in by Eamon O’Shea in 2013, and they formed Tipp’s primary goalkeeping options for the next four years.

That was when they discovered a common outlook. They shared ideas. They competed and pushed one another.

“There is always a closeness because you’re working on the same thing,” Gleeson explains. “We spent so much time together. All the messages that come from management are given to the three goalkeepers who’re there. It comes from doing everything together.”

It was a time of significant innovation for goalkeeping generally. Where once, the purpose of a hurling goalkeeper’s existence could be distilled into two tasks: stopping shots and pucking the ball out to a fixed point over the horizon, now they were expected to be playmakers and defensive orchestrators.

Neither, it would seem, were easily left in the lurch. Their natural curiosity meant although the prototype inter-county hurling goalkeeper had changed, they stayed relevant and, in all probability, somewhere ahead of the curve. In 2014, at 33 years of age, Gleeson won his All-Star after six years as back-up to Cummins.

Dónal Óg Cusack, a connoisseur on such matters, said Gleeson “gave the greatest display of tactical puck-outs ever seen” in the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork that year.

Clearly, it was a important phase of both men’s development and in 2019, Egan explained how this switch to goals changed how he looked at hurling, literally and figuratively.

“Looking back on it now, that has definitely informed my coaching philosophies and capacity,” he said. “When you’re looking out at 15 lads, you’re looking at shape and structure. That is massive. Having that picture in my head, I know now what a full-back wants.

“It has improved me, I hope, as a coach, and given me a different kind of a view on it. When I was sub goalie in 2014/’15, Darren Gleeson was top-class at puck-outs. We were heading in that direction.

“It has gone (up) another notch and is going a notch every year. All the restarts. You see sideline balls in both the All-Ireland semi-finals, it’s a treasured commodity to have a ball under your feet.”

Notable then that Egan and Gleeson join Davy Fitzgerald as former goalies managing in this year’s Liam MacCarthy Cup. There’s no way to tell if it’s a definite trend, but is there a case that ex-goalkeepers are more suited than ever to subsequent management, given the requirement for strategic thinking?

“Your goalkeeper has to be a strong leader,” Gleeson stresses. “You have to be in charge of your back-line. You have to communicate, you have to know what the manager wants.

“You build a close relationship with managers that you’re working with and you learn. The way the game is, there’s 33 to 40 puck-outs coming from your goalkeeper on average in every game.

“So there has to be a lot of conversation and work between a manager and a goalkeeper. I think goalkeepers learn a lot from managers.”

So when they meet at the weekend in round 2 of the Leinster SHC, a little part of both men will wonder whether the other can read their mind. At a few days’ remove, Gleeson is sanguine about last week’s draw with Dublin in Corrigan Park.

Antrim might have won, but so might Dublin. And having been blown apart when last they met in the 2021 Leinster SHC in Navan, Antrim’s very competitiveness was a symbol of marked improvement.

But the next step is bigger again, with greater risk of falling flat. As Gleeson points outs, competing on the road has not been an Antrim forte at this level.

And Wexford’s loss in Galway last week gives them a streak of desperation in a game they are fully expected to win.

That the competing managers know each other so intimately only adds to the mix.

“The way we look at it, week on week we go full tilt,” says Gleeson. “We didn’t work so hard to get up not to bother against the teams that are expected to beat us. Going on the road to Wexford, Kilkenny coming to Belfast, we’re probably not expected to get anything from those games.

“But we’ve been working hard for the guts of four years to get games like that so we can test ourselves. Why would you not go and have a crack?”