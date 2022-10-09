'My plans are to continue with the Dublin hurlers' – Small ball the priority for Eoghan O'Donnell in 2023

Eoghan O'Donnell has confirmed his intentions to continue with the Dublin hurlers in 2023.

As revealed on Independent.ie earlier this week, O'Donnell will choose hurling over football for next season having been drafted into Dessie Farrell's squad earlier this year following the exit of the hurlers.

"My plans are to continue with the Dublin hurlers, I never left the Dublin hurlers. Unfortunately, the season ended earlier than we had planned, an opportunity came up with the footballers so I grabbed that with both hands," O'Donnell told RTÉ Sport.

"I used it as an opportunity to learn from one of the best teams in the country, but I never left the hurlers. We feel very strongly about what we're doing in Dublin hurling and I'll be back rowing in with them again next year."

O'Donnell, who captained the hurlers this year under Mattie Kenny, is adamant that the small ball will be sole attention in 2023 as "I'm a hurler through and through" and he can't wait to work under new boss Micheál Donoghue.

Donoghue led Galway to All-Ireland SHC success in 2017 and O'Donnell, who helped Whitehall Colmcille reach the Dublin SHC '2' final last night, is excited about playing under the Clarinbridge native.

"There definitely is (an excitement around)," he said. "I suppose that came off the back of a lot of disappointment that Mattie left, he's someone that we have an enormous amount of respect for in Dublin.

"He did massive work with us and it wasn't for the lack of trying or for the lack of anything, it was just the time came to an end and we've nothing but respect for him. It was initial disappointment but then when Micheál was appointed manager, I think there's a great excitement around Dublin.

"He's someone that's been there and done it. He's won an All-Ireland at club and county level so we can't wait to get started. We can't wait to learn from him and see what ideas and approaches he brings so roll on the start of training."