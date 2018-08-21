Limerick's Shane Dowling has revealed that his "life would have been ruined" if his side had surrendered their lead in their All-Ireland final clash with Galway.

Limerick's Shane Dowling has revealed that his "life would have been ruined" if his side had surrendered their lead in their All-Ireland final clash with Galway.

'My life probably would have been ruined' - All-Ireland defeat unthinkable for Limerick hero Dowling

The Shannonsiders won their first Liam MacCarthy Cup in over fourty years with victory in Croke Park on Sunday, but they were pushed all the way by defending champions Galway.

Limerick led by eight points with the only two minutes of normal time remaining and looked certain of victory, but two goals in injury time brought the Tribesmen back within just a point.

Shane Dowling was on the field in the closing stages, and revealed just how devastating it would have been if his side had surrendered their seemingly unassailable lead.

"My life would probably have been ruined, to be straight with you," Dowling told Off The Ball. "Unless I won another All-Ireland, my life would probably have been ruined."

"Again I can only speak to myself, that would have probably killed me."

Dowling had already tasted All-Ireland defeat earlier this season with his club side Na Piarsaigh. The Limerick club were beaten in a replay by Dublin side Cuala in the All-Ireland club hurling final.

Dowling admitted that defeat stings, but it would not have been on the same scale as failure on the biggest stage with Limerick, who he says have now put their previous near-misses behind them.

"The club All-Ireland this year, it had a fair effect on me trying to get over that, and that will always be in the back of my memories.

"But that's a club, that's only a handful of people. When you have a county resting on you, considering the history that was there... I'm trying my best not to think of how difficult the circumstances could be, because it's just not worth thinking about.

"And you know what, I don't have to think about it. Because what's great now is that the future of Limerick hurling will never have to worry about 1994, 1996, 2007.

"All they can think of is 2018 and the winning mentality that's there. And you know what, long may it last."

Online Editors