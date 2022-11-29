‘My appetite to keep playing for Derry for as long as I can has never been as strong’ – Chrissy McKaigue

The history books will show that, at 33, Chrissy McKaigue is one of the oldest first-time recipients in the history of the All-Stars.

In normal circumstances, that awards night would have capped a memorable year, but heading into December, McKaigue and Slaughtneil are still going to the well. On Sunday, they’ll take on Dunloy as they hunt down three successive Ulster club hurling titles.

Between club and county, McKaigue’s seasons have been seemingly interminable, with one rolling into the next. But he’ll tell you now he’s as excited about what’s coming around the corner for club and county as he’s ever been. In July, he became Slaughtneil’s Games Promotion Officer (GPO), charged with bringing through the next generation of players. And with the Derry footballers, there’s a feeling that perhaps for the first time in his career, everything and everyone is moving in the same direction.

“I must say that my appetite and hunger at the minute to keep playing for Derry for as long as I can has never been as strong as it is. Naturally, that’s coming off the end of a very good season, personally and collectively. I just think I’m so motivated currently because of the way Derry are going as a county.

“Stephen Barker, as the CEO, has been a breath of fresh air. What he’s doing around Owenbeg, the centre of excellence, facility-wise, structurally-wise, we’ve had a fantastic management team with the Derry senior footballers and, of course, the club scene, the school scene, all the structures from grassroots right up to the Derry senior football team. The county is on a real high and I would be very optimistic about that. And, naturally, that enthuses me to keep going as long as I can because I do think it’s worth hanging on for.”

If he can appreciate the good times with Derry, then that’s probably because there have been enough dark days. Derry would frustrate, often because they would seem to have all the pieces of the puzzle but couldn’t make them stick.

“I wouldn’t say my motivation was starting to wane. I don’t think that will ever be in me. The mental side of the game was starting to get at me a bit.

“You know, and maybe that was the selfish side of me, because maybe you felt that you weren’t getting the same success or access to the same big days as your other county comrades in other teams were getting, etc.”

McKaigue believes there is more to come from Derry. But first, there’s the issue of Dunloy in Sunday’s final. Slaughtneil have had the upper hand in recent meetings, but McKaigue is expecting a battle.

“We’ve played against Dunloy in the past and they have always been so tight and competitive and you have so many Dunloy lads starring for Antrim playing at a really high level of county hurling. To win the Antrim championship, as they have consistently, is a sign of their consistency and hunger to always be at the top table.

“There’s a reason why this game has gained so much media attention and interest from the neutrals because they know it is two very good teams going at each other and I think it is a very good advertisement for Ulster hurling. It is probably badly needed.”