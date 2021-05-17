Murphy helps Cats weather Antrim storm

Eoin Cody, left, and Alan Murphy of Kilkenny contest a dropping ball with Stephen Rooney of Antrim at at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A feast of scoring doesn’t always guarantee a match of impeccable standards and it would be foolish to read too much into the dazzling numbers on offer at Nowlan Park.

In a game played in spells of heavy rain, Kilkenny led by nine points early in the second half and then conceded 2-3 in five minutes which allowed Antrim level the match.

This is the kind of high jinks that Kilkenny shunned not too long ago. They recovered, hitting eight points on the bounce, but there were further questions raised when Neil McManus cut their lead to three points with a third Antrim goal in the 62nd minute.

They had to dust themselves down and go again, scoring six of the last eight points, to win by seven.

All a bit too psychedelic perhaps for Brian Cody, even if he continued to experiment with the team, and left off TJ Reid on whose shoulders Kilkenny have depended far too much in recent years.

Reid, the manager revealed later, was suffering from a light groin strain but he could be back for next weekend’s visit from in-form Wexford. “It is a great match to be getting,” Cody said, looking ahead to the next test.

He paid compliments to Antrim who refused to capitulate and kept the game interesting, while not able to repeat their opening round performance that surprised Clare at Corrigan Park.

In their return to Division 1 all these lessons are invaluable and there were plenty, the gap most conspicuous early in the match when Kilkenny hit six points in succession and produced some classy team play.

“We weren’t retaining the ball inside in the first 15-20 minutes and we got punished,” said Antrim manager Darren Gleeson,.

“It just took an awful effort to get back level. We expended everything you’d need to finish a game out just to claw our way back. And Kilkenny are champion finishers, they kept that scoreboard ticking to the end.”

For Kilkenny, there were shades of last year’s championship scare against Dublin when they carelessly relinquished an even bigger lead. But there were good aspects.

Eoin Cody, having been unable to hit the target in the first round win in Parnell Park, rediscovered his scoring rhythm, and scored their only goal in the first half.

Adrian Mullen looked much sharper and scored 0-3, while James Bergin carried on from a bright debut a week ago with four points from play and also had a hand in the goal. Alan Murphy started and took over the free-taking in Reid’s absence. He finished with 0-13, including four from play.

There was also an impressive performance from the home goalkeeper, Darren Brennan, who was given an opportunity in place of Eoin Murphy.

In the first half, he made two excellent stops to deny Antrim goals, the second from a penalty by Ciarán Clarke that led to a 10-minute sin-bin for Conor Browne.

“Darren made two great saves in the first half,” acknowledged Cody. “We have two very good goalkeepers there.”

Ten minutes before the throw-in the heavens opened, the rain teeming down on a cold grey afternoon. Though the pitch was in mint condition, the greasy ball and surface presented added challenges to the players. By the first water break, Kilkenny were 0-6 to 0-2 in front but had to thank Brennan for making a top-class save from a low shot by Conal Cunning in the 15th minute.

Before that Kilkenny reeled off six unanswered scores and moved the ball around at a level and speed that Antrim couldn’t match.

The home team strengthened its grip with a 24th-minute goal from Cody set up by Richie Reid, who came charging through from the middle of the field.

Pádraig Walsh snuffed out the influence of Neil McManus but Kilkenny lost Browne to the sin-bin just before half-time for a push on Antrim midfielder Keelin Molloy. From the penalty Clarke shot to Brennan’s right but the ’keeper was equal to it, leaving Kilkenny leading 1-11 to 0-6 at the interval.

Kilkenny moved nine points clear soon after the restart and Antrim could only clip two points off that lead before Browne returned. But the visitors went on to hit a remarkable 2-3 without reply to draw level with goals after 43 and 44 minutes from Cunning and Clarke. Undaunted, Kilkenny hit the next eight points in an 11-minute spell.

“Look, we were defeated, that’s all that matters,” said Gleeson, who watched James McNaughton have an exceptional match, scoring 0-6. “I said last week, judge us at the end of the league, not after one result.”

Scorers – Kilkenny: A Murphy 0-13 (9fs); E Cody 1-1; J Bergin 0-4; A Mullen 0-3; C Browne, M Keoghan 0-2 each; J Donnelly, P Deegan, R Reid 0-1 each. Antrim: C Clarke 1-3 (3 f); J McNaughton 0-6 (2f); C Cunning 1-1; N McManus 1-0; C McCann 0-2; M Bradley, G Walsh, N McKenna 0-1 each.

Kilkenny – D Brennan 9; T Walsh 7, H Lawlor 7, P Deegan 7; D Blanchfield 7, P Walsh 8, C Browne 8; R Reid 7, C Buckley 7; L Blanchfield 7, E Cody 8, M Keoghan 7; J Bergin 8, A Mullen 8, A Murphy 9. Subs: J Donnelly 7 for L Blanchfield (h-t); J Holden 7 for Deegan (45); C Fogarty 7 for Reid (56); T O’Dwyer 7 for Bergin (61); M Carey for Buckley (67).

Antrim – R Elliott 7; D McMullan 6, G Walsh 7, S Rooney 6; E Campbell 7, P Burke 7, J Maskey 7; K Molloy 8, J McNaughton 9; N McKenna 7, N McManus 7, M Bradley 7; C Cunning 8, C McCann 7, C Clarke 8. Subs: E O’Neill 7 for McKenna (48); C Johnston 7 for Cunning & D Nugent for Molloy (both 52); P Duffin 7 for McMullan (54); D McCloskey 7 for McCann (62); C Johnston for Rooney & S Shannon for Clarke (both 66).

Ref – S Stack (Dublin)