Munster SHC: What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Cork v Tipperary

AN interesting one. To say the least. Cork impressed on their first day out last Sunday. They looked as fresh as a daisy plucked from the meadows of the Mardyke.

They swept Davy's Waterford aside. There was a confidence to their play. A swagger. Darting all over the lush turf of Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Against a team that had pushed the All-Ireland champions to the limit a week before.

Tipperary will examine the Cork credentials even more. They went to a thronged Cusack Park and scored five goals against Clare.

Liam Cahill knows how to get a tune out of the timber. Like Cork, Tipp reached the Division 1 League semi-final, losing to Limerick.

Kilkenny ended Cork's exciting League run in Nowlan Park. Last week's display was a big improvement on that. Pat Ryan's young team is brightening up the pages of the Examiner.

A big crowd went to see them topple Waterford. And the turnstiles by the Lee will be clicking again. For a fixture that goes right to the Heart of the Munster Championship.

What time is throw-in?

The game throws-in on Saturday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7.0).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on GAAGO.

What the coaches say:

Pat Ryan (Cork): "The Munster Championship is so competitive, so it was good to get two points on the board so early. The players worked hard. Their attitude was superb. We still have things to work on. Tipp had a great win in Clare. There should be another huge crowd, so it's another big occasion to look forward to."

Liam Cahill (Tipperary): "We were delighted to get out of Ennis with the win. The fellas have put in a massive effort. But we are not getting carried away. We were disappointed to concede three goals. We have plenty of improving to do against Cork."

Predicted score

Tipperary 2-18 Cork 0-21