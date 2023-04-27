Munster SHC: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Limerick v Clare

Limerick's Will O'Donoghue is tackled by Waterford's Tom Barron during the Munster SHC opener at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles last week. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Limerick got a rattle from Waterford. Not many were expecting it to be so tight.

After Limerick's overwhelming victory against Kilkenny in the Division 1 League final, people were sprinting away with themselves.

They were saying this Limerick side is moving further and further away from the peloton. The Invincibles. The untouchables. All they were short of requesting was to divide Limerick in two.

Privately, John Kiely, the school principal, might have been pleased to have got such an examination. A helpful dose of reality at this early stage.

Limerick lost their opening league game but still won the title. And not many would argue against their prospects of lifting the four-in-a-row.

Cusack Park was packed last Sunday for the visit of Tipp. The Premier prevailed. The Banner will get no free vouchers here.

The counties met twice in last year's Munster Championship. The sides drew in Ennis in the group stage, and the Munster final in Thurles saw Limerick win by a goal after extra-time.

Limerick's close call last week will make them keener. And meaner. As John Kiely says: "These days won't last forever."

What time is throw-in?

The game throws-in Saturday at the TUS Gaelic Grounds (7pm).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on GAAGO.

What the coaches say:

John Kiely (Limerick):"We were relieved to come out on the right side of the Waterford result. Every day that you go out, you are there to be beaten. All these matches are tough battles. We'll try to be better now against Clare. We played them twice last year and there wasn't a puck of a ball between us."

Brian Lohan (Clare):"We were very disappointed after the loss to Tipperary. When you concede five goals in a game, it is always going to be difficult to recover from that. But we have a good bunch of players here. We'll dust ourselves down for Limerick now. It's a tough schedule in the Munster Championship."

Predicted score

Limerick 1-24 Clare 0-18