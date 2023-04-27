Munster SHC: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Cork v Waterford

What will Cork manager Pat Ryan have in store for the visit of neighbours Waterford to Páirc Uí Chaoimh? — © SPORTSFILE

Davy had Limerick on the ropes. Waterford earned much praise for their heroic effort.

They deserved to get something out of the Thurles tussle. Confidence was the biggest positive they took home on the bus.

Unfortunately, Tadhg De Búrca suffered a long-term injury. Any side would miss him.

Waterford have to play all their matches away from home as Walsh Park is being redeveloped.

It was in Walsh Park last May that Cork beat Waterford in the Munster Championship. Waterford were favourites that day, having beaten Cork in the Division 1 League final.

Waterford didn't carry the bounce of that league success into the championship, and now Davy, in his second coming, is hoping to light the blue torch once more.

Cork reached this year's Division 1 league semi-final, losing by two goals to Kilkenny in Nowlan Park.

They have been making notable progress under Pat Ryan. A young side on the up.

In the opening league fixture of the season, Cork beat Limerick by a point in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Past duels between Cork and Waterford have been tight. This could be another close and compelling contest.

What time is throw-in?

The game throws in Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (4pm).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say:

Pat Ryan (Cork): "The league was good to us. It gave us the chance to find fellas and get them used to our system. We were disappointed we didn't make the league final, but the plus side of that was the extra weeks we have had to prepare for the championship. There's great character in the group.”

Davy Fitzgerald (Waterford):“Once we settled, we played well against Limerick. We had our chances to win the game. We'll be up against it now against Cork. I rate them highly. They have serious potential. And being their first game, they'll be fresh.”

Predicted score

Cork 2-14 Waterford 0-18