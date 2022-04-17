| 11.1°C Dublin

live Munster SHC: Waterford take on Tipperary in Round 1 showdown at Walsh Park

Supporters take their seats in the stand before the Munster SHC round 1 match between Waterford and Tipperary at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Supporters take their seats in the stand before the Munster SHC round 1 match between Waterford and Tipperary at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Supporters take their seats in the stand before the Munster SHC round 1 match between Waterford and Tipperary at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Supporters take their seats in the stand before the Munster SHC round 1 match between Waterford and Tipperary at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Dave Donnelly

Munster SHC throw-ins: Waterford v Tipperary (2pm), Cork v Limerick (4pm).

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy