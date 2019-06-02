Sport Hurling

Sunday 2 June 2019

Munster SHC Round 3: Waterford well beaten by Limerick as attention moves to Tipperary's visit to Clare

  • Waterford in desperate need of win after opening two defeats
  • Limerick also without a win but with a game in hand
  • Tipperary and Clare looking to hold onto 100% records 
Séamus Callanan of Tipperary in action against Patrick O'Connor of Clare during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 matchat Cusack Park in Ennis, Co. Clare. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Maurice Shanahan of Waterford is tackled by Richie English of Limerick during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Waterford and Limerick at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Waterford supporters Aoife, left, Shelly, centre, and Bridget Phelan ahead of Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Waterford and Limerick at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

John Morley

It's a busy day in the Senior Hurling Championship with Waterford v Limerick (2pm) and Clare v Tipp (4pm) in Munster while Carlow host Dublin in Leinster at 3pm.

Online Editors

