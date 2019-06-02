Munster SHC Round 3: Waterford well beaten by Limerick as attention moves to Tipperary's visit to Clare
- Waterford in desperate need of win after opening two defeats
- Limerick also without a win but with a game in hand
- Tipperary and Clare looking to hold onto 100% records
It's a busy day in the Senior Hurling Championship with Waterford v Limerick (2pm) and Clare v Tipp (4pm) in Munster while Carlow host Dublin in Leinster at 3pm.
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- John Mullane: 'Forgotten Banner set to make a serious summer statement'
- Sheedy calls on O'Meara as Shanahan gets nod for Déise
- Ennis showdown almost two decades in the making
- Cyril Farrell: 'Waterford must turn Walsh Park into a cauldron to have any Treaty hope'