| 22.5°C Dublin

Munster SHC Final: Can Tipperary stop Limerick making it a hat-trick of provincial titles?

John O'Dwyer of Tipperary shoots past Seán Finn of Limerick to score his side's second goal of the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand
A general view of the pitch before the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Limerick and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

John O'Dwyer of Tipperary shoots past Seán Finn of Limerick to score his side's second goal of the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

John O'Dwyer of Tipperary shoots past Seán Finn of Limerick to score his side's second goal of the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

A general view of the pitch before the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Limerick and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A general view of the pitch before the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Limerick and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

/

John O'Dwyer of Tipperary shoots past Seán Finn of Limerick to score his side's second goal of the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Orlagh Mullan

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 4.15.

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis from the likes of Joe Brolly, John Mullane, Pat Spillane, Vincent Hogan and Tomás O Sé. Issued during the GAA Championships.

This field is required

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy