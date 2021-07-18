Munster SHC Final: Can Tipperary stop Limerick making it a hat-trick of provincial titles?

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 4.15.
In September 1982, Mick Mackey died, the month when hurling coronations used to take place. The Limerick Leader ran a headline reflecting his elevated status and the unrivalled place he commanded in the county’s hurling tradition. ‘Limerick Loses its Hurling Monarch’, it read, alluding to a man of nobility.
My 2021 Allianz League TV schedule, was as follows: Tipperary v Cork in Thurles, Limerick v Cork in the Gaelic Grounds, and Clare at home to Kilkenny in Ennis to finish. Three nice games – superseded, however, by the standout round one clash of Limerick and Tipp.