Munster SHC Final: Can Tipperary stop Limerick making it a hat-trick of provincial titles?

Hurling Premium

Jamesie O'Connor Opinion Until someone proves otherwise, Limerick remain the team to beat

My 2021 Allianz League TV schedule, was as follows: Tipperary v Cork in Thurles, Limerick v Cork in the Gaelic Grounds, and Clare at home to Kilkenny in Ennis to finish. Three nice games – superseded, however, by the standout round one clash of Limerick and Tipp.