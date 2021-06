Hurling Premium

Clare vs Waterford: The rivalry that grew in its bitterness

Of all the things said to Anthony Daly in his years hurling, the one that echoed loudest came against a county with whom Clare had no natural hostility or beef. In 1992 he was marking Kieran Delahunty in a Munster first round game when the Waterford forward nailed a late equalising free. Returning to his position he is reputed to have told Daly to stick to the traditional music, implying that hurling wasn’t worth his time.